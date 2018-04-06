This is the best Now TV deal you'll see this month from Sky - save 40% on Sky Cinema

Film fans, assemble! We've got an exclusive Now TV deal running this weekend that you won't want to miss. Sky Cinema on Now TV has always been great value, but you can now save a whopping 40% on the usual monthly fee in a range of offers.

Now TV represents your chance to get access to Sky Cinema, without signing up to a lengthy Sky TV deal on contract. This puts you in control, especially as you can leave Now TV whenever you want.

More to the point, Sky Cinema gets a new premier added every day. And given the quality and downright newness of the titles, there's plenty to enjoy even if you already have Netflix or Amazon Prime.

You could be watching the likes of Wonder Woman, Transformers: The Last Knight, Despicable Me 3, Baby Driver, Fast & Furious 8 and more tonight.

This deal will run for this weekend only so if you're interested, strike now!

TechRadar's exclusive Sky Now TV deal:

Now TV Sky Cinema passes 40% off

You have multiple options available today, all of which save 40% on the usual price. Get a two month pass for just £11.99 (normally £19.98), four months for £23.98 (normally £39.96) or go the distance with six months reduced to a mere £35.96 (instead of £59.94). We don't need to tell you that £35.96 wouldn't get you too many trips to your local cinema these days.

View Deal