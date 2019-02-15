This is a great weekend to get your fibre broadband deal sorted: see the best cheap plans

There's no denying it, this has been a brilliant week for fibre broadband deals. We don't say that lightly - we see a lot of great broadband deals come and go. But this week we've seen offers stuffed with freebies, big broadband and TV deals cut in price and the UK's cheapest widely available fibre hold the rest back.

Below, we've picked out our three favourite broadband deals from this week, all from some of the best known names in the world of internet packages. So whether it's BT with a pre-paid Mastercard and free Amazon Echo, Virgin Media with blistering speeds, TV and a £84 price cut or TalkTalk with its incredibly cheap fibre offer, there is plenty to choose from.

And if you're sat there completely unsure whether you can even get fibre in your home, then go straight to the bottom of this article, enter your postcode and you'll know all the deals available to you.

1. TalkTalk has the UK's cheapest fibre broadband

TalkTalk Faster Fibre broadband | 18 month contract | 36Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £19.95 per month

This deal recently came along and not only beat out Vodafone as our favourite fibre broadband deal, but it also topped Onestream to become the UK's cheapest widely available fibre. At just under £20 a month and no upfront costs we promise you this is the best fibre broadband deal to go for right now.

2. BT's best fibre, with freebies and quick speeds

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £29.99pm + £80 reward card | FREE Amazon Echo

BT seems to be back with great deals after having a bit of a lull last week. Coming back in style, BT is currently offering fibre speeds of 50Mb, a £80 reward card and a FREE Amazon Echo. You can get all of that for just under £30 a month and free activation - that's a lot of value for that price. Current offer ends at 11.59pm on Thursday, February 21

3. Virgin has it locked down for Broadband and TV

Virgin Media Full House Bundle | 12 months | 108Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | 230+ channels incl. BT Sport | £25 activation fee | £57 £50 a month

Would you prefer a broadband and TV deal instead? The Full House package from Virgin is currently reduced down to £50 a month. That's over 230 channels including BT Sport - so perfect if you want to watch Champions League football - and blisteringly fast average speeds of 108Mb (roughly 13.5Mb a second!).



Deal ends on February 17 at 23:59

