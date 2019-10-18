This HP Envy all-in-one printer is half-price in a great pre-Black Friday deal

If you want a really nicely priced multifunction printer, then the HP Envy Photo 7155 could be right up your street – particularly considering that you can get it for half-price right now (Black Friday-level deals seem to be coming earlier and earlier, these days).

This is a multifunction machine, meaning that it’s not only capable of printing, but also scanning (and copying documents by combining those two functions).

It’s also a wireless model as you might expect these days – although there is a USB port for a wired connection – and is capable of printing at speeds of 14 pages per minute in black/white (9 ppm in color) at resolutions of up to 4800 x 1200 dpi.

In other words, you can get good quality prints from this machine, which has an input capacity of up to 125 sheets and boasts automatic duplex printing (printing on both sides of the sheet of paper). Furthermore, the scanner features a 1200 x 1200 dpi optical resolution.

Not only is the initial cost of this all-in-one printer cheap given this 50%-off deal, but you can also benefit from HP’s Instant Ink to keep running costs low going forward.

HP Envy Photo 7155 multifunction printer $179.99 $89.99 at Staples

The Envy is capable of printing, scanning and copying, plus it benefits from a handy 2.7-inch color touchscreen control panel. It has already had a hefty 44% discount applied, and you can get the extra $10 knocked off by applying the following coupon code during the first step of the checkout process: 18329. With that $10 reduction on top, the device is half-price.View Deal

