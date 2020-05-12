This $779 Acer Nitro is the best cheap gaming laptop deal you can buy right now

Gaming laptop deals have become one of Best Buys specialties in recent times, and this week we're seeing another fantastic deal in the form of this Acer Nitro 5 for $779.99 (was $879.99).

With a $100 saving, this 17.3-inch Acer is easily the best gaming laptop deal you can buy for under $800 right now. Packing in an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, GTX 1650 graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a whopping 512GB SSD, it's got more than enough power to handle most modern games at 1080p and high settings, and at a really attractive price tag to boot.

With a 17.3-inch display, this Acer also stands apart from the average 15-inch sizes you see on most gaming laptops at this price. A screen this big really lends itself to an overall much more immersive experience when playing games and we definitely recommend it if you value size over outright portability.



If you're looking to splash a little more cash we've also added a couple of fantastic alternative deals from Best Buy, Newegg and Amazon down below. These are also really good value gaming laptop deals well worth consideration if you're looking for a bit more power than the Nitro 5.

Acer Nitro 5 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $879.99 $779.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on a great cheap gaming laptop deal this week at Best Buy. Featuring an Intel Core i5-9300H processor, GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM and a massive 512GB SSD, this Acer is a powerful contender and our pick of the best gaming machine you can get for under $800 right now.

Asus TUF 15.6" gaming laptop | $899.99 $849.99 at Newegg

Save $50 and get a little bit more power under the hood with this Asus TUF at Newegg. Featuring a Core i7-9750H, GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Asus trades that larger screen for an upgraded processor. If you'd prefer a smaller form factor, it's definitely an attractive option.

Asus Zephyrus 15.6" gaming laptop | $1199 $949.99 at Best Buy

Save $250 on one of the most stylish gaming laptops you can buy right now at Best Buy. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 7, GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this Asus is the next step up from the Acer above. It's got a fantastic price to power ratio and if you'd prefer a more portable 15-inch laptop, it's a great buy.

MSI GF65 Thin 15.6" gaming laptop | $1,099 at Amazon

Want to go all out? This MSI GF65 is packing in some seriously top-end specs that you normally don't see for under $1500. With an Intel Core i7-9750H, RTX 2060, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD, this machine will blaze through all your games with ease.

