This amazing Black Friday iPad deal just shrunk the price of Apple's newest tablet

There are plenty of Black Friday sales on right now, but if you're on the market for a new tablet, this great deal on the iPad 10.2 is the one you should be looking at.

As part of the Best Buy Black Friday sales, the retailer has slashed the prices on Apple's latest tablet, with discounts ranging from $80 to $100 depending on which configuration of storage and connectivity you go for.

This iPad is Apple's newest entry-level tablet, so it's not as impressive specs-wise as the iPad Pro range, but if you're a casual user it'll have all the features and specifications you need.

iPad 10.2 | 32GB: $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

This is the most affordable configuration of Apple's newest tablet, and at such a low price, it's competing with many Android tablets that typically try to undercut iPads. Suffice to say, you should leap at this low cost.



iPad 10.2 | 128GB: $429.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

If you want to download plenty of apps, movies, games and more, you'll want this iPad with loads of storage space. You're not paying too much for it either, thanks to a whopping $100 Black Friday discount.



iPad 10.2 | 32GB w/ cellular: $459.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

Want to be able to connect your iPad to the internet all the time, not only when Wi-Fi is around? Well then you'll want to pay a bit more for this device. With $80 off though, you're saving a decent amount of money.

iPad 10.2 | 128GB w/cellular: $559.99 $459.99 at Best Buy

If you need plenty of storage space and the ability to connect to the internet anywhere, then this is the device for you. It's the priciest configuration of iPad 10.2, but this price cut makes it a more tempting prospect.



Not in the US? These are the best prices in your region for the iPad 10.2.