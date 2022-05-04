This 4K projector could replace your gaming TV

Audio player loading…

The new Optima UHD55 projector has been heralded as the next best gaming projector for those on a budget - and based on the specs we think the rumors have merit.

This 3,600 lumens, long-throw projector offers an impressive 1,200,000:1 contrast ratio and an image size up to 300-inch. But what about its gaming prowess?

For those of you looking to prioritize image quality, you can game in 4K at 60Hz with a response time of 16ms. Alternatively, those after an improved performance can drop the resolution down to 1080p to boost the refresh rate to a buttery-smooth 240Hz and enjoy a 4ms response time.

That 240Hz mark is a bit overkill. The PS5 and Xbox Series X both top out at 120 fps currently, you’d have to rely on a fairly high-end gaming PC if you want those kinds of numbers.

To top it all off, you can snatch the Optima UHD55 up for just $1,800 / £1,400 / AU$3,000. This isn’t the cheapest piece of tech in the world but compared with the best 4K projectors we’ve reviewed you could be looking at a bargain.

(Image credit: Optima)

However, the Optoma UHD55 isn’t perfect. For starters, it only offers HDR10 and HLG, losing out on both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ that offer improved performance and HDR support.

We’re also not convinced it’ll sound too great. The speaker system is only 10W and there’s no mention of Dolby Atmos support on the Optoma store page - so the performance of your soundbar could be limited.

All that being said, the Optima UHD55 4K projector looks like a nifty piece of tech, and a possible alternative to one of the best gaming TVs if you have the wall space and lighting conditions to make the most of its massive potential screen size.

We haven’t had the chance to review this piece of tech for ourselves yet, but based on what we’ve seen we’d recommend you at least consider this option if you’re looking to upgrade your home cinema setup - especially if you’re a gamer.