These super cheap e-scooter Prime Day deals are the most fun you can have on two wheels

This year's Prime Day Deals are rolling in thick and fast, including the lowest prices we've ever seen for some of the world's best electric scooters. These includes the excellent Segway Ninebot E45, which is now a hair under $600 for the first time ever, and the long-range Hover-1 Blackhawk for under $430.
Yes, you can find cheaper scooters than these on Amazon, but these are all from reputable brands that you can trust, with solid build quality and dependable after-sales service. Safety is paramount, and you want to be sure that a machine with a top speed of 18mph will be tough enough.
Segway Ninebot E45:
$769.99 $599.99 at Amazon
Save $170 Segway knows a thing or two about getting around on two wheels, and the E45 electric kick-scooter comes highly recommended. We've never seen it anywhere near this cheap before – it's dropped to $750 in recent months, but no lower.
View Deal
Hover-1 Blackhawk:
$599.99 $421.19 at Amazon
Save $178.80 Hover-1 specializes in fun e-scooters and hoverboards, and it's cut a huge chunk off the long-range Blackhawk for Prime Day. It has an impressive maximum range of 26 miles, and can hit up to 18.6mph.
View Deal
Hover-1 Aviator:
$249.99 $204.99 at Amazon
Save $45 Yes, this really is a proper adult e-scooter, despite the color scheme. It has built-in suspension, a 400W motor, and a top speed of 17.9mph. Its range is somewhat short at seven miles, but you're still getting a whole lot of fun for $204.
View Deal
Segway Ninebot S-Plus:
$849.99 $559 at Amazon
Save $290.99 The S-Plus is pretty much an old-school Segway without the handle; it balances itself, and you control it with your knees. Segway itself sometimes has some nice deals on the S-Plus, but we've yet to see one this good.
View Deal
All the e-scooters above are built for adult riders, but to make sure the kids don't miss out, Amazon has also knocked one of Segway's best kid-sized models down to just $150. The ZING E10 has never been this cheap before, even on Black Friday, and with a top speed of 10mph and a 6.5-mile range, it's a big step up from other scooters in the same price bracket.
Segway Ninebot ZING E10:
$229.99 $169.99 at Amazon
Save $60 This kids' electric scooter is a solidly made model from the pros at Segway, and although it dropped to $170 on Black Friday, it's never been this cheap before. Built for kids and teens, with a top speed of 10mph and a range of 6.5 miles.
View Deal
Hoverboard deals
E-scooters are great for short trips, but for something even more fun, Amazon has also knocked some serious cash off a selection of hoverboards.
These models are made by US company Hover-1, which is one of the biggest names in electric skateboards, scooters and hoverboards, so again, you can be safe in the knowledge that they're well built and reliable. Hover-1 also supplies a wide range of replacement parts on its website, so you can make repairs yourself.
Hover-1 H1-100 Hoverboard:
$199.99 $145.99 at Amazon
Save $50 If the ultra-bright infinity LED wheels weren't enough, this electric hoverboard also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, a top speed of 7mph, and a maximum range of 10 miles. It usually sells for between $199 and $179, so this is a big saving.
View Deal
Hover-1 Dream Hoverboard:
$159.99 $117.99 at Amazon
Save $42 Looking for a cheap hoverboard deal? Look no more. This model, from reputable brand Hover-1, has a top speed of 7mph, a maximum range of six miles, and non-slip footpads for safety. We've seen it for $129.99 before, but not this cheap.
View Deal
Hover-1 Adjustable Helmet:
$59.99 $41.99 at Amazon
Save $13.25 If you're picking up a hoverboard or e-scooter on Prime Day, this adult-size helmet is a wise add-on. The magnetic visor is detachable, and the helmet is secured with a buckle under the chin. Its price has been stable at $59.99 all year, so although this isn't the biggest discount, it's respectable.
View Deal
More e-scooter deals
If you're not in the US, or the scooters and hoverboards above don't catch your eye, we've rounded up a collection of other top-rated scooters right here.
