These are the best EE phone deals just in time for Christmas - Samsungs and iPhones included

Christmas is fast approaching and that means everybody's focus is on presents (oh, and Turkey!). And what better present is there to get a loved one than a 2018 flagship phone? If you read that question and nodded vigorously in agreement then this will be the perfect article for you.

EE's mobile phone deals tend to be the first refuge for bargain hunters thanks to its status as the UK's fastest 4G network - its market share certainly suggests exactly that. And of course it has attractive tariffs on phones ranging from the biggest and priciest devices like the Note 9 and iPhone XS down to the surprisingly cheap Galaxy S9 that just got even cheaper due to the current Samsung cashback scheme. They even have your SIM only requirements covered in case there's a SIM-free phone placed under your Christmas tree.

We've picked out our top five devices on EE and listed them down below - something for every budget - but if none of these were the smartphones you were looking for don't fear, you can use our custom made best EE deals guide at the bottom of the page to see all of the many options available.

There are also hundreds of other deals on each of these devices with different networks and, depending on the phone, they can be a lot cheaper on the likes of O2 or Three so check out our best mobile phone deals guide for all of the biggest offers on the best devices.

1. Big spender - Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from Affordable Mobiles | £99 upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm

This really is the best deal on the Note 9 with EE and what's not to love? You're getting a big 30GB of data every single month, under £50 monthly payments and an upfront fee that won't break the bank. And did we mention Samsung will give you £150 cashback with this device, completely wiping away the upfront fee while leaving you with an extra £50 to your name. Total cost over 24 months is £1,101 (after Samsung cashback)

Is your heart more set on an Apple iPhone? Well you can get the iPhone XS at a good price on EE as well, but it will cost you a bit more. For £58 a month and no upfront cost you can get a 60GB of data iPhone XS. That's a great price in the world of high-end iPhones.

2. The affordable Apple flagship - iPhone XR

iPhone XR from Affordable Mobiles | FREE upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £48pm + £35 cashback

This has been the tariff that all the big retailers have been trying to undercut each other on. And that can only mean great news for you, because the total two year cost has already sunk below the £1,200-mark and keeps on getting better. Check out all that data, vanished upfront cost, sub-£50 bills and £35 cashback. Rejoice to the God of phone deals! Total cost over 24 months is £1,117 (after cashback)

3. High end flagship, mid range price - Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro from Affordable Mobiles | FREE upfront | 30GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £33pm

The best Huawei P20 Pro deal right now. Not only do you get 30GB of data every month but you're only paying £33 a month to get it. No upfront cost and reasonable monthly costs - an overall bargain on TechRadar's phone of the year for 2018. Total cost over two years is £792

4. Sub-£30 a month - Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 from Mobiles.co.uk | £30 upfront (with TECH20 code) | 9GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

Yes that's right, you can get the S9 for as cheap as this. We honestly can't believe how much the price of this device has dropped and this is the best S9 deal on EE by far. If you use our exclusive TECH20 code you'll knock £20 off the upfront code and Samsung's cashback offer takes off another £100, making this top of the line flagship even cheaper! Total cost over 24 months is £602 (With TECH20 code and Samsung cashback)

If you're looking for the cheapest possible smartphone deal, maybe the Moto G6 is more up your street? For the tiny monthly price of £15 a month and £44.99 upfront you can get the Moto G6, that is by far one of the cheapest prices you will get on a recent smartphone. Although you will only have 1GB of data so be wary if you're a big data user.

5. The best EE SIM only - £20 p/m