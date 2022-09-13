There's a new Prime phone in Narzo series - Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Audio player loading…

Realme has a new budget smartphone in India, the Realme Narzo 50i Prime. It was launched globally in June, and now the phone has been launched here in India for a starting price of Rs. 7,999.

It is placed above Realme Narzo 50i as its Prime variant. But it brings many improvements, is closer to Realme Narzo 50A, and can even be considered a better value for money phone than that phone. Especially since this phone comes with the same Unisoc T612 SoC from Realme Narzo 50A Prime.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Pricing and availability

Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes in two RAM and storage variants, one with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Here is the complete pricing of both the variants:

Realme Narzo 50i Prime pricing Variant Pricing 3/32GB Rs. 7,999 4/64GB Rs. 8,999

Realme Narzo 50i Prime is available on Realme.com (opens in new tab), Amazon (opens in new tab) and all other retail outlets where Realme phones are available. And the sale starts on September 23 on Amazon, with Prime members getting early access to the sale on September 22.

The phone comes in two colour variants: dark blue and mint green.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime: Key features and specifications

Realme Narzo 50i Prime comes with a new stage light design on the back, which is a welcome addition, and it shows Realme has started to play with unique designs again on phones now. The single-camera array looks good with a design that would remind us of a Poco phone.

Like most other budget Realme phones, this phone also has the same 6.5-inch HD+LCD. It comes with a waterdrop notch and has a brightness of 400 nits.

It is powered by Unisoc T612 SoC, a chipset we saw in Realme C30 (opens in new tab). This phone is a rebranding of that phone. The chipset is comparable to the Mediatek chipsets in the segment, such as Helio G70 and Helio G80.

The is a single camera on the back, an 8MP one. And there is a 5MP selfie camera.

A 5,000mAh battery powers the phone, and it's powered by a 10W charger. There is no fingerprint scanner on the phone. However, it comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and MicroSD card slot.

A good option in the budget

All the budget Realme phones share many parts and features, and this phone doesn’t have any stand-out features compared to the other phones from the Realme portfolio and other smartphones in the segment. The new stage light design is the differentiating feature, which makes it quite unique compared to the rest of the pack.

But other than that, this phone offers one of the best specifications available for the price. It is as powerful as you can get from a phone in this segment. As we mentioned earlier, the Unisoc T612 SoC is comparable in terms of performance to Mediatek Helio G70 and Mediatek Helio G35 SoC. We are glad that Realme went with this chipset rather than lower-end Mediatek Helio G35 or even Mediatek Helio A25 SoCs.