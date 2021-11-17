The world's best Fitbit is down to its lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

Fitbit has officially launched its first Black Friday deals, and has knocked the Fitbit Luxe down to just $99.95. That's the cheapest we've ever seen this sleek fitness tracker, and Amazon has matched the price so you can make the most of free shipping if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Fitbit is teasing more Black Friday deals in the days to come, but this looks likely to be one of the best. The Fitbit Luxe currently holds the number one spot in our guide to the best Fitbits of 2021 thanks to its excellent screen, attractive design, and impressive health tracking tools. Its heart rate monitoring is particularly good, proving just as accurate as a high-end sports watch in our tests.

Save $50 This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Fitbit Luxe, which is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy today. If you have Amazon Prime, you can pick it up for the same price and make the most of your free shipping (though Amazon says it's a limited time deal, so its price may rise again soon).

When the Fitbit Luxe launched earlier this year, one of our biggest complaints was that its blood oxygen (SpO2) monitor wasn't yet enabled, but thanks to a recent software update it's now ready to use, making this one of the most well-rounded fitness trackers around. This is an impressive deal, and we'd be surprised if its price drops even further when November 26 rolls around.

