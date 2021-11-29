The Walmart Cyber Monday sale has arrived: shop the 25 best deals right now

The 2021 Walmart Cyber Monday sale is up and running, which means today is your last day to score epic deals on everything from TVs, laptops, and headphones to toys, coffee makers, vacuums. We've sorted through all the available offers to bring you the 25 best Cyber Monday Walmart deals that are happening right now.



The Cyber Monday deals event is your last chance to score incredible offers over the holiday weekend, and we've spotted several big price drops from leading brands, including Samsung, Keurig, Instant Pot, Sony, and Dyson. But you'll have to hurry if you want to bag these bargains – today's offers end at Midnight, and we predict the hottest Cyber Monday deals will sell out before then.

The very best Walmart Cyber Monday deals we've spotted so far include this 65-inch 4K TV from Samsung on sale for a stunningly low price of $548, Sony's brilliant WH1000XM4 headphones marked down to a record-low of $249.99, and this Lenovo Chromebook on sale for only $186.



If you're looking for Cyber Monday deals on best-selling home items, you can get the Instant Pot pressure cooker on sale for $59, the Anker Eufy robot vacuum down to just $99, which is an incredible price for a robot vacuum, and the Keurig K-Compact coffee maker on sale for $39.



See more of today's best Walmart Cyber Monday deals below, and keep in mind that today is your last day to snag an incredible bargain – so if you see a price you like, we recommend adding the item to your cart and checking out before it's too late.

The 25 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $548 at Walmart

Save $100 – This Cyber Monday deal from Walmart delivers a solid saving on an excellent mid-range TV from Samsung. This is a record-low price for this model, and it's a rare opportunity to snap up a 65-inch 4K TV deal at this price. This set includes a speedy Tizen processor and an Auto Game Mode to give you the smoothest gaming experience.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 8-quart: $99.95 Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 8-quart: $99.95 $59 at Walmart

Save $41 - Walmart's Cyber Monday deals event includes a 41% discount on Instant Pot's entry-level multi cooker, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. It has an 8-quart capacity, which Instant says is enough for eight portions. It's simple to use, and on test we found that the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 produced tender meat in stews within 60 minutes.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: $349 Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: $349 $249 at Walmart

Save $100 - If you're looking for the best headphones you can buy at a great price, Walmart is one of three retailers, along with Amazon and Best Buy, offering a huge Cyber Monday discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. This offer is one that's not to be missed, as they're rarely on sale for less than this.

Lenovo Chromebook, 14-inch, Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $239 Lenovo Chromebook, 14-inch, Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage: $239 $177.54 at Walmart

Save $61 – This is a great deal if you're after a cheap, no-frills laptop. The MediaTek processor is an unusual step away from the mainstay Intel and AMD chips found in more premium models. However, you do get 4GB RAM and up to 10 hours of battery life with this Chromebook. The 32GB of flash storage isn't a lot, but you can supplement it with cloud storage and a microSD card.

Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 $99 at Walmart

Save $50 – This Cyber Monday discount beats the previous record-low price, and makes the Robovac 25C one of the most affordable robot vacuum cleaners you can buy right now. Multiple control options – including touch and voice – and the 100-hour battery life make it a convenient and low-effort way to keep your home clean.

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker: $59 Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker: $59 $39 at Walmart

Save $20 – This best-selling Keurig K-Compact coffee maker is down to a record-low price of just $39 in Walmart's Cyber Monday deals event. Great for small spaces, the coffee maker can brew a cup in under a minute, and features three different cup sizes.

Onn. 58-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $328 at Walmart Onn. 58-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $328 at Walmart

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale always includes killer deals on cheap TVs, and one of the best bargains we've seen is this 58-inch 4K from Onn. The big-screen display is paired with smart capabilities via the Roku experience, for seamless streaming.

$39.99 Bower 12" RGB Ring Light Studio Kit + Special Effects & Phone Mount: $39.99 $20.00 at Walmart

Save $20 – Avid TikTokers and YouTubers pay close attention. If you're looking to improve video production quality, then this ring light's three white light settings offer great illumination, while the 12 RGB colors offer all sorts of cool effects – and with 50% off it's a steal.

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $34.99 Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker: $34.99 $24.97 at Walmart

$10 off: For anyone who thinks iced coffee season is all-year-round, this deal is for you. This machine will brew your favorite drinks in under four minutes, and it's also fairly eco-friendly, as it includes a reusable tumbler and doesn't use pods. Nab it for $10 off in Walmart's Cyber Monday sale while you can.

AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity: $99 AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity: $99 $49 at Walmart

This deal just dropped $10 overnight – the Walmart Cyber Monday deal now has the best-selling AncestryDNA kit on sale for just $49. That's a $50 discount, and the lowest price we've seen for this genetic testing kit, which can trace your DNA back to over 1,500 regions around the world.

Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie, and Convection Oven: $129 Instant Vortex Pro 10 Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie, and Convection Oven: $129 $79 at Walmart

Save $50 - If you want an air fryer that can cook a whole rotisserie chicken, this Instant appliance is ideal. There's currently a 31% Cyber Monday discount on this air fryer, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. The Instant Vortex Pro has a pull-down door, and can hold two trays of food at the same time.

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): $49.99 $24.98 at Walmart

Save $25 – Google's smart speaker with Google Assistant is a great combination of affordability and ability. The sound is decent for the size and price, and while you won't be hosting any parties with it, it's great for watching videos, listening to tunes while you're doing chores, or for a bedroom – and at this price, it's a steal.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart Air Fryer: $179.99 Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 8-Quart Air Fryer: $179.99 $139 at Walmart

Save $40 – Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has the Ninja Foodi air fryer marked down to $139 – that's $20 more than the record-low price, but $20 less than Amazon's current price. Reviewed as one of our best air fryers, the Ninja Foodi features two independent baskets, allowing you to cook two different foods, two ways, at the same time.

Onn. 50-inch C4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $349 Onn. 50-inch C4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $349 $329 at Walmart

Save $20 – Walmart has this 50-inch 4K TV from Onn. on sale for just $329 – a great price for a 4K Ultra HD TV that has the Roku experience built in. This is one of the cheapest Cyber Monday deals we've seen for a mid-size 4K smart display, and we've already seen the 70-inch version sell-out – although note that this model was cheaper just hours ago. In short, we'd recommend grabbing this bargain now.

$299 Samsung Jet 60 Fit Cordless Stick Vacuum: $299 $179 at Walmart

Save $120 – This Cyber Monday deal from Walmart is offering an impressive $120 off the Samsung Jet 60, a vacuum that provides a more affordable alternative to premium models from the likes of Dyson and Shark. The Jet 60 features a lightweight and maneuverable design, and a removable battery that can be easily swapped for a spare to extending the cleaning time by 40 minutes.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle $85 Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ bundle $85 $48 at Walmart

Save $37 – This is a record-low price for our favorite instant camera, and this great-value bundle in Walmart's Cyber Monday sale makes a great gift for anyone looking to dabble in instant photography. As well as the camera you get 10 packs of Instax Mini Film, plus a magnetic frame, curved frame, pegs, and an Instax photo album, giving you lots of options for displaying your best snaps.

Samsung HW-T415 soundbar: $149 Samsung HW-T415 soundbar: $149 $99 at Walmart

Save $50 – Samsung is a great brand, but its products often come with a hefty price tag. That's not the case here though, thanks to this superb discount on the Samsung HW-T415 at Walmart. While it's reasonably priced, it's still a solid option, and comes with a wireless subwoofer for those who love punchy bass.

Dyson V8 Animal: $399 Dyson V8 Animal: $399 $349 at Walmart

Save $50 – If you're looking for a Dyson deal this Cyber Monday, Walmart has the V8 Animal on sale for $349. Designed for pet owners, the cordless vacuum works across carpets and hardwood floors, and transforms into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $458 at Walmart

Save $41 – Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has this Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $478 – while it's not a big discount, this is still a great price for a mid-size 4K TV. You're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows via Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker: $99 Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker: $99 $79 at Walmart

Save $32 – A great gift idea for the java lover, this Cyber Monday deal from Walmart brings the price down to $79.The Keurig K-Duo is a more premium coffee maker, but it does include a single-serve and carafe option. With support for multiple cup sizes and a brewing time of under one minute, you can make a morning cup (or pot) of Joe without the fuss.

SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Dual Display Folding Treadmill: $729.99 SuperFit 2.25HP 2 in 1 Dual Display Folding Treadmill: $729.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Save $430 - Now this is a saving if we ever saw one. This foldable treadmill has movable arms, so you can hold on in front and sprint for your life, or flatten them down to walk along without support. Reviews report that it's quite compact, but the 4.3/5 rating attests to its quality - and at less than $300, you'd be hard-pushed to find a better jogging machine for the money.

iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $579 iRobot Roomba i1+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: $579 $349 at Walmart

Make cleaning easier with this self-emptying, Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum cleaner. It cleans in neat rows and has patented dirt-detect technology to give more attention to the dirtier areas of your home and it's on sale at its lowest price ever at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale.

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 $299.99 at Walmart

Save $130 - Walmart's Cyber Monday deals event has this TCL 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $299.99. You're getting the Roku operating system built-in, excellent smart capabilities, plus an easy-to-use remote that features voice search and control.

Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack: $80 Lego Star Wars Skywalker Adventures Pack: $80 $50 at Walmart

Save $30 - Walmart is bundling together three different sets at a reduced price for Cyber Monday: they are Obi Wan's hut and the Sand Speeder from the original Star Wars, and the Mustafar showdown from Revenge of the Sith. An odd bundle, sure, but it's a pretty good price cut.