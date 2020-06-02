The Samsung Galaxy Tab A is just $124 at Best Buy - the perfect cheap tablet deal

The latest Galaxy Tab deals from Best Buy have just gone live, meaning you can pick up one of the best cheap tablets right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A, for just $124.99 (was $149.99).

This Galaxy Tab deal is perfect if you're looking for something a little bigger (and cheaper) than a phone for reading or watching content on the go but don't want to lug around something as big as an iPad. For just $124, these cheap tablets are exceptionally commuter-friendly but still manage to pack in some great specs for the price.

The eight-inch display is capable of 1280 x 800 resolution - which, while nothing compared to the lavish displays on an iPad, is still great for HD shows and movies. Under the hood you're also getting a generous 32GB of storage, which is expandable thanks to the MicroSD slot, a quad-core processor, and 1.5GB of RAM. Put all these together and add in 11 hours of battery life to boot and you've got yourself a fantastic cheap tablet deal.

This is currently the best Galaxy Tab deal in the US today, but we're also rounding up all the best Galaxy Tab A prices and deals from across the web.

Not in the US? Check out the best Galaxy Tab deals in your region just below.

This week's best Samsung Galaxy Tab deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch 32GB | $149.99 $124.99

At eight inches, this Galaxy Tab is the perfect size for users looking for a cheap (but good) tablet. It's small but mighty, packing in 1.5GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage, and a screen capable of 1280 x 800 resolution. With 11 hours of battery life, It's the perfect tablet for traveling, reading, or watching movies on the go.

