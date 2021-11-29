The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus just dropped to its lowest price ever... again

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series have been the smartphone highlights this Black Friday season, and a new deal for Cyber Monday means the Plus model has hit its best price yet.

We've seen the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus hit the $750 mark a few months ago (and earlier this month too) and now a deal in the Amazon Cyber Monday sales has seen it reach that low price again.

This is a lot to spend in one go for your next smartphone, but it's the absolute best price we've ever seen for it. Not happy with dropping $750 at once? Check out our collection of the best Cyber Monday phone deals and best Cyber Monday iPhone deals.

Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Cyber Monday deals

$999.99 Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 128GB: $999.99 $749.99 at Amazon

Save $250 – This Cyber Monday deal is bringing back the same savings that were available on Black Friday, letting you get a second chance to score the bigger Galaxy S21 Plus for just $749. That's a solid price for a solid phone, which has an astounding display, capable performance, and a handy array of cameras. This is just for the silver and purple colors. Need more storage? You can grab the 256GB version for $799.99 at Amazon

Other Samsung Galaxy S21 series deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB: $1195.99 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 128GB: $1195.99 $949.99 at Amazon

Save $246 – You won't find many smartphones as capable and powerful as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It's screen is huge and even offers a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz to help you save battery life and enjoy smooth visuals at the same time. The camera system is also incredibly versatile.

Note: this isn't its lowest price, we've seen it at $899.99 in the past. This is the best price we can see right now, though.

More Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus below.

More Cyber Monday deals