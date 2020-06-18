The PS5 DualSense controller will make a ‘big difference’, says Bugsnax developer

Bugsnax was one of the more eclectic titles shown off at Sony’s PS5 games reveal event, and it’s set to take full advantage of the PS5 DualSense controller’s haptic feedback feature.

In an interview with USGamer, Philip Tibitowski, co-founder and president of developer Young Horses, discussed what the PS5 DualSense controller will bring to the table, and how it adds a new type of sensory experience to the game.

"Running around in the environment and feeling the different types of terrain under your feet while sprinting is really cool and weird," Tibitoski said. "Past vibration in games has felt good, it's a nice addition, but it's never been essential, I guess. Now, it feels like it makes a big difference in the game, whether it's running through a stream of water or, when trying to catch a Bugsnak, it being in your trap and finding "oh, is it trying to escape?" You can feel how intense it is and how close it is to escaping."

Finger food

If you were left scratching your head as to what Bugsnax actually is (don’t worry, you weren’t the only one), Tibitowski also provided a brief explanation of what the quirky-looking game is all about.

"Bugsnax is a first-person adventure game where you play as a journalist who is sent a mysterious film from an adventurer named Elizabert Megafig," Tibitoski explains.

"She says she's found these things called Bugsnax, these half-snack half-bug creatures, and she wants you to come and document her discovery with her group of misfit followers. You go to the island, you find that she is nowhere to be found, and instead run into some of her followers."

Bugsnax will crawl onto PS5, PS4 and the Epic Games Store when it releases this holiday, which will hopefully give us enough time to get the game’s catchy theme song out of our heads. If you missed the trailer during Sony’s reveal event, you can watch it below.