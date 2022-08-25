The OnePlus 10T is out now with 150W charging and top-end power

Audio player loading…

If you’re in the market for a new phone then OnePlus has an option that might appeal, as the OnePlus 10T has just gone on sale in Europe. In the US it's going on general sale a little later, on September 29, although you can currently get it early if you order the 16GB model direct from OnePlus, with the handset shipping in five days at the time of writing.

The phone starts at $649 / £629 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, rising to $749 / £729 for the 16GB of RAM / 256GB version (we haven’t included Australian pricing as the OnePlus 10T isn’t available there).

Those prices undercut most flagship phones, which is impressive given that the OnePlus 10T offers 150W charging, which is enough to get it from empty to full in just 19 minutes. That's limited to 125W in the US, but that’s still far faster charging than most phones offer, with the OnePlus 10 Pro for example topping out at 80W (or 65W in the US), and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at just 45W.

And that’s not the only flagship feature the OnePlus 10T boasts, as it also uses the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which is more powerful than the chipsets in the aforementioned phones – in fact, it’s the most powerful chipset available to Android phones at the time of writing.

The OnePlus 10T also has a solid specs list elsewhere, including a 4,800mAh battery, a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2412 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a triple-lens camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro one.

Some of those specs sit slightly below the top end, but they’re still reasonable, and they could make this one of the more compelling conventional Android phones of late 2022.

(Image credit: Future)

Analysis: not quite the perfect package

While we’re fond of the OnePlus 10T – awarding it four stars in our review – it’s not the perfect upper-mid-range phone.

We praised the power and charging speed of course, along with the display, but we were less impressed by the cameras and battery life, and noted that the phone’s large size can make it uncomfortable to use if you have small hands.

It also faces a whole lot of competition. OnePlus itself has launched a number of handsets this year, including the slightly higher-end OnePlus 10 Pro and the lower-end OnePlus Nord 2T.

And then of course there’s the incoming iPhone 14 line. While the OnePlus 10T arguably isn’t directly competing with those phones, it’s worth noting that Apple has now confirmed that these handsets will land on September 7, so there’s not long to wait.