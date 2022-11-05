The mysterious LG CS OLED TV explained, and why it's a Black Friday bargain

Audio player loading…

Hitting the sweet spot between price and performance, LG's C2 OLED TV range will likely top many tech reviewer’s lists of the best TVs of 2022.

However, if you’ve had one sitting in your shopping cart while patiently waiting to see the Black Friday deals available come along, it may be time to pause for further thought.

Sneaking out into the wild without too much fanfare in the past few weeks is a cheaper new LG OLED model that retains nearly all of the key features that have made the C2 such a hit and could prove a better bet for many in the market for a new TV – and it's actually cheaper than the LG B2 step-down model, despite offering better picture quality and features!

The stealthy LG CS range is currently available from a number of major retailers including Currys in the UK, and JB Hi-Fi in Australia – it doesn't appear to be available in the US at the time of writing.

(opens in new tab) LG CS 55-inch OLED 4K TV : £1,499 £999 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £500 - What's an LG CS, you ask? Well, functionally it's basically this year's model of the LG C2 without the extra brightness of the Evo OLED panel. It has a similar design to last year's C1 but inside is the same excellent a9 Gen 5 Processor of the C2, Dolby Vision IQ to auto adjust brightness for the light in your room, and, importantly, four HDMI 2.1 ports for new-gen gaming. In other words, £500 off this excellent 55-inch OLED is an absolute steal.

Crucially, the range features the same α9 Gen5 AI processor as the C2 series, along with LG’s Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro image rendering engine, yet still manages to come in at least £200 cheaper for all size variants.

It also boasts the same connectivity and built-in audio, as well as the latest ThinQ AI webOS user interface, plus full support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos baked in.

The trade-offs are likely to be ones that many users will be able to live with – the CS models features last year’s C1 frame design, don’t have hands-free voice control, nor do they include the C2’s handy, but not essential Always Ready mode which allows you to turn off the display while keeping the TV on to receive voice commands and AirPlay and Chromecast requests or turn it into a digital canvas for showcasing artwork.

The key differentiator and potential sticking point for some users is the CS range’s panels, which are the same type used in the LG B2, and that were used on last year's LG C1 model.

This means the CS lacks the C2’s brighter OLED Evo technology, which delivers up to 20% more luminance when compared to the panels that feature on the CS and B2.

However, the screen still supports a 120Hz refresh rate, and the CS is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports, which means it's one of the best gaming TVs available for the price when it comes to features for the price.

The C2 series currently comes in just two size options – 55-inch and 65-inch – with the former hovering around the £999 mark and the larger screened model coming in at £1,499.

The LG CS range features an older frame design, so it's quite as sleek physically as the C2, but we can live with that. (Image credit: LG)

Analysis: CS OLED’s will give Black Friday bargain hunters plenty to ponder

While the less bright display may be a deal breaker for some, we still think most folk in the market for a new OLED TV are likely to find the CS range the most compelling of the current LG line-up.

That’s also without factoring in the potential for some retailers to further slash its price around Black Friday.

The fact that it retains the C2’s excellent HDMI 2.1 support makes it a particularly good purchase for next-gen gamers looking to take advantage of its superb high-frame rate performance, but the high-end image processing makes it a dream for movie lovers too.

These features also elevate it over the currently more expensive B2 range, which may boast more up to date trimmings like the newer frame design, but we’re confident most buyers will be more interested in having better picture quality and more features… and saving money in the process.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on the best LG CS OLED discounts while collecting all the best Black Friday TV deals – there are lots of offers on already.