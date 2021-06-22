The M1 MacBook Air for just $849 at Micro Center is the laptop deal to beat right now

We love the new M1 MacBook Air, it's easily one of the best-value laptops Apple has ever made, and it's no wonder it's so popular. But during Prime Day, that value is even better at Micro Center.

Right now, you can get the new MacBook Air for just $849 at Micro Center, which cuts the price down a whopping $150 from its $999 list price. But the catch is that you have to go pick up the laptop yourself – if you're lucky enough to live near a Micro Center in the US.

MacBook Air M1 (2020, Gold, 256GB): $999 $849 at Micro Center

Save $150 - To pardon a pun, the gold standard of Apple's M1 MacBook line here, you get the much improved keyboard, a 13-inch Retina Display and a 17-hour battery that can handle most tasks. It's a surprisingly powerful workhorse that will constantly surprise you in how it will manage tasks and gaming all at once.View Deal

The MacBook Air manages to use the same processor as the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the new 24-inch iMac, but just tuned down a bit. But in our testing, we've never been able to really tell the difference between the 3 computers, which makes the MacBook Air an excellent value – you're basically getting MacBook Pro performance for less.

This deal won't last long, though. Our local Brooklyn and Flushing stores in New York only had 4 units each, and we imagine they'll sell pretty quickly. If you live near a Micro Center, you're going to want to jump on this deal now.

