The LG G7, G7 Plus launch pushed to May

The LG G7 and LG G7 Plus are allegedly coming to India in May to the change the usual launch pattern that LG Electronics follows. The company stated that it was doing this because it wanted to launch new phones according to market demand rather than according to a pre-determined schedule.

LG Electronics also claimed that they plan on launching more variants of the their G and V-series of smartphones.

Another report by ETNews , showed that LG G7 would cost around KRW 100,000 more than the LG G6 in South Korea, which is roughly Rs 6,000 more expensive.

Previous leaks have already told us that the phone with have a iPhone X-like notch on it’s screen with an OLED display. LG’s flagship smartphone will also have a Quad-DAC audio system.

Additionally, it will integrate the AI camera features that were seen on the LG V30S ThinQ at the Mobile World Conference (MWC). These would enhance the utility derived from the 16MP dual-lens rear camera. It’s speculated that the LG G7 will be powered by a 3000mAh battery.

Other specifications that have come to light about the phone are it will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset paired with upgraded RAM and more storage than the LG G6.

The report adds that the LG V40 may see its release timeline being shifted forward to December as well, it was originally expected to reach the market in September.

There were reports about the LG G7 being redesigned from scratch earlier this year and even speculations about the phone not coming into the market at all. It was equally surprising that the phone wasn't featured at the MWC 2018.