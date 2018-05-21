The LG G7 costs more than the Samsung Galaxy S9, at least in the US

The LG G7 ThinQ price is the mystery that has prevented us from giving the phone a final score, with wildly differing estimates out there. Today, we have new insight.

It'll cost $749 through T-Mobile when pre-orders go live this Friday, May 25 at 8:00 am ET, according to an official press release from the self-proclaimed Un-carrier.

To put it another way, that amounts to $30 a month for 24 months (after an initial $30 down). And only T-Mobile is getting the reddish-pink color, Raspberry Rose.

More expensive than the Galaxy S9

And to put it yet another way, the LG G7 ThinQ costs more than the Samsung Galaxy S9, which retails for $30 less at $719, or $30 a month without any money down.

LG G7 pricing rumors originally had the cost anywhere from $649 to nearly $800, so it's definitely trending higher than we had expected for an LCD-equipped handset.

That said, we still don't know how much the LG G7 will cost at other US carriers and retailers. T-Mobile could be charging a premium.

We won't know for sure until Friday, when Verizon and Sprint unveil their pre-order deals. AT&T has opted to skip this phone entirely in favor of a future LG exclusive.