The Kindle Paperwhite and all-new Kindle hit lowest price ever at Amazon

If you didn't snag a deal on an Amazon Kindle during Black Friday, then fear not. For a limited time, you can get Amazon's best-selling e-reader on sale at its Black Friday price.

Amazon has the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $84.99. That's a $45 discount and the lowest price we've found for the e-reader. Amazon also has the all-new Kindle on sale for $59.99.



The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is thinner and lighter than ever before and features twice the storage of the previous generation. The tablet features a glare-free 6-inch display and includes a single battery charge that will last for weeks. Perhaps the coolest new feature is its IPX8 water resistance protection. This means you can take the e-reader to the bath, pool, or beach and not worry about it getting splashed.

If you're looking for a cheaper price tag, Amazon also has the all-new Kindle on sale for $84.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the e-reader.

