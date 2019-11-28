The Intel Core i7-9700K may as well be an entry-level processor with this amazing Black Friday deal

You know how the Intel Core i7 series of processors is typically represented by high performance (and prices)? Well, with this Best Buy Black Friday deal, the Intel Core i7-9700K gets a massive price cut, making it way more competitive against the Ryzen 3rd Generation processors that have been outclassing them since July.

Right now you can pick up this eight-core, eight-thread processor for just $299 at Best Buy. That's a huge discount, as the processor launched with a $385 price tag but has seen plenty of price increases thanks to dwindling silicon supply from Intel.

Intel Core i7-9700K: $409 now $299 at Best Buy

The Intel Core i7-9700K is by far one of the best processors on the market today, with eight cores, eight threads and a boost clock of 4.9GHz. And, if you can get it for just $299 on Black Friday, you probably should. View Deal

But, at least for Black Friday, the Intel Core i7-9700K should be much more affordable for anyone that wants some high-end mainstream power in their gaming PC.

This processor was a bit controversial when it hit the streets, along with the rest of the Coffee Lake Refresh lineup, as it dropped hyperthreading – basically when each physical core is split into two virtual cores – the first time Intel did so for an Intel Core i7 processor. Instead, hyperthreading got included in the new Intel Core i9-9900K, a class of mainstream processors that didn't exist before Intel's 9th generation.

Still, the processor has no problem maintaining its spot in the hierarchy, giving the Ryzen 7 3700X some trouble in gaming, though it does lose when it comes to multi-threading workloads. Not surprising, given that the Ryzen chip has twice the threads, but whatever.

Either way, at just $299 in this Black Friday PC gaming deal, the Intel Core i7-9700K might be the best processor deal we'll see all Black Friday season. If you're waiting to build a PC for Black Friday, you should probably jump on this Best Buy deal right now.

