The HTC U Ultra release date for the US is finally upon us

Have a hankering for HTC’s latest smartphone with two screens, the HTC U Ultra? Good news for you then, as it will release in the US this Friday, March 10.



The company began taking pre-orders shortly after the announcement of the phone, but is now making good on meeting its mid-March launch target, as noted by phoneArena .



However, if you’re only just now in search of the U Ultra, prepare for some sticker shock. The phone is being offered in sapphire blue, brilliant black and ice white variants starting at $749 (£649/AU$1,199) and will work only on GSM carriers, like AT&T and T-Mobile. On Verizon or Sprint? No dice for you, unfortunately.



To be fair, the HTC U Ultra does offer a similar set of specs as the comparably priced Google Pixel XL, as well as a few perks of its very own.



It has the same Snapdragon 821 chipset with 4GB of RAM backing the experience. But for the extra $100 or so over Google’s flagship, you’re getting a second sliver of display, much like the LG V20, that is great for displaying favorite apps and notifications. Additionally, this phone accepts microSD cards, a great feature for media buffs.



On the downside, the 3.5mm headphone jack has been lopped off, leaving the included earbuds to occupy the same USB-C port that you charge it with. In our review, we deemed this phone not exactly worth the high asking price, but your mileage may vary.