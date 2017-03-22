The best smartphones under Rs 15,000 (March 2017)

Choosing smartphones has become a task these days, as we know that smartphones have now become more than just phones for us. Picking up the best under your budget is sometimes easy, but very confusing at the same time, in a crowded smartphone market like India. To help you get over these confusion, here is a compiled list of phones that fall under a price range of Rs 15K.

As per the records, the demand of smartphones under 15K is comparatively much higher in Indian market. That’s the reason why smartphones like Redmi Note 4 and Moto G4 Plus ruled the market in 2016 in number of sales.

At this point of time, successors of the most successful mid-range smartphones of 2016 have got an upgrade. Be it Moto G5 Plus or the Redmi Note 4, we have enough options to list under this list of smartphones. This time around, we have included some options for the camera lovers, having two dual-camera phones in the list.

5 Best smartphones you can buy under Rs 15,000.

1. Moto G5 Plus

Moto G5 Plus is the newest member in the list, as the smartphone made its entry in the middle of the March. Dominating the sub 20K category, the Moto G5 Plus is launched in two storage variants- 3GB RAM/16GB internal storage and 4GB RAM/32GB internal storage. However, only the 3GB/16GB variant falls under 15K price segment.

It is the first G series phone to come with metal build, which looks very fresh and premium. Another highlight of the phone is its camera which has been surely sustains the standards set by its sibling, Moto G4 Plus. The Snapdragon 625 chipset does a great job and 3GB RAM makes it good enough for multitasking.

Specifications

Display: 5.2inch full HD IPS

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Camera: 12MP (Rear) and 5MP (Front)

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 16GB/32GB

OS: Android Nougat 7.0

Battery: 3000mAh

Price

3GB RAM/16GB - Rs 14,999

4GB RAM/32GB - Rs 16,999

2. Lenovo Z2 Plus

The Z2 Plus has spent enough time in the market and till now there is no major issue found with the smartphone. It is the most affordable flagship and comes with the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 CPU, 4GB/3GB of RAM. It comes packed in an all-glass body that looks good but is obviously a fingerprint magnet too. Despite of the handy form factor, the smartphone looks slightly thick which is not an issue with me personally.

It comes with 24/7 activity tracking via dedicated sensor processing unit and a body. A great buy for those who want oodles of power in a small and compact chassis. Though, the camera is not one of the finest but battery life is impressive.

Specifications

Display: 5inch full HD IPS

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

Camera: 13MP (Rear) and 8MP (Front)

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB /64GB

MicroSD support: No

OS: Android Marshmallow 6.0 (Upgradable to Android Nougat)

Battery: 3500mAh

Price

3GB RAM/32GB - Rs 14,999

4GB RAM/32GB - Rs 16,999

3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Launched back in January 2017, Redmi Note 4 is the most selling smartphone in this segment. It is said to be the most value for money smartphone. The unmatched power coming out of Snapdragon 625, the 4100mAh battery and a lot more at just Rs 9,999. On top of its powerful hardware, Xiaomi has incorporated a solid body with a good looking design (specifically the Matte Black variant).

The smartphone comes in 3 storage variants- 2GB/32GB, 3GB/32GB, 4GB/64GB. Even if you choose the high-end variant, you would still pay just Rs 12,999, and that’s what makes it stand out of the crowd.

Specifications

Display: 5.5inch full HD IPS

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Camera: 13MP (Rear) and 5MP (Front)

RAM: 2GB/3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB

MicroSD support: Yes

OS: Android Marshmallow 6.0 (MIUI 8.0)

Battery: 4100mAh

Price

2GB RAM/32GB - Rs 9,999

3GB RAM/32GB - Rs 10,999

4GB RAM/64GB - Rs 12,999

4. Honor 6X

Honor 6X made its entry in January 2017, becoming the second phone in this price range with a dual-camera. It comes with two cameras on the rear to enhance your photography experience on a mid-range smartphone. Other than camera, the smartphone boasts of an impressive metal unibody design and performs convincingly for the price.

It runs on its in-house Kirin 655 chipset, which is claimed to be a tough competitor to Snapdragon 625. It comes in two storage variants- 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. Only the 3GB/32GB variant falls under 15K category. It is still a good choice for those who like playing smartphone cameras and have a decent performance alongside.

Specifications

Display: 5.5inch IPS LCD Full HD (1920 x 1080p) resolution

Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 655

Camera: 12MP + 2MP (Rear), 8MP (Front)

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB/64GB

MicroSD support: Yes

OS: Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Battery: 3340 mAh

Price

3GB RAM/32GB - Rs 12,999

4GB RAM/64GB - Rs 15,999

5. Coolpad Cool 1

Becoming the first affordable smartphone with dual-camera, the Coolpad Cool 1 was launched in India back in December 2016. It is made in collaboration with two major Chinese smartphone makers- Coolpad and LeEco. The smartphone comes packed in a metal unibody with a beautiful looking display on the front. The highlight is its dual-camera, which comes loaded with tons of modes and camera features.

It runs on Snapdragon 652 chipset that does a decent job for basic to moderate users. The camera is good but somehow misses the wow factor. On the other hand, the battery, design, display and performance keeps it alive in the race.

Specifications

Display: 5.5inch full HD IPS

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 652

Camera: 12MP + 13MP (Rear), 8MP (Front)

RAM: 3GB/4GB

Storage: 32GB

MicroSD support: No

OS: Android Marshmallow 6.0 (EUI 5.8)

Battery: 4000mAh

Price

3GB RAM/32GB - Rs 13,999 (Offline)

4GB RAM/32GB - Rs 12,999 (Online)