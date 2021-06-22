The best Prime Day laptop deal isn't even at Amazon - this Dell XPS 13 is a steal

Ok, so we know everyone's making a fuss about Amazon's Prime Day laptop deals right now, but allow us to play devil's advocate for a second and present to you this Dell XPS 13 for $899.99 at the official Dell store.
In our humble opinion, this is the strongest Prime Day laptop deal, especially if you're looking for a Windows-based Ultrabook - and it's not even at Amazon. Not only is this a hefty $200 discount off the usual price here, but this is a sale on the very latest model, you know, the one with that features that absolutely gorgeous almost borderless screen.
Specs-wise, you're getting an 11th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which are the sort of standard specs for ultrabooks these days. Put simply, this is a good level of power for both work and casual tasks, although the biggest selling point here is the overall design and excellent screen the latest XPS 13 features.
Ok, so we've said our spiel and played devil's advocate here. In all seriousness, there are, in fact, some excellent Amazon Prime Day laptop deals to check out too. We'd particularly recommend the Apple MacBook Air M1 for $899 (its cheapest price ever) and this Razer Blade 15 for $949.99. You can read a bit more about these deals just down below. For cheaper options, head on over to our main Prime Day laptop deals page.
The best Prime Day laptop deal not at Amazon
Dell XPS 13 (2021):
$1,099 $899.99 at Dell
Save $200 - Dell's prices on the brand new Dell XPS 13 ultrabook have slowly been creeping down this year but here's a particularly tasty price. Not only is this the latest model (complete with the stunning near borderless screen design), but it's also got an 11th gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In short, not only is this a great price on a desirable model, but it's also a good price for these specs on a Windows ultrabook full stop. View Deal
- See more: check out all of Dell's laptop deals today
- See more: see all of today's Prime Day laptop deals at Amazon
Amazon Prime Day laptop deals
M1 MacBook Air (256GB):
$999 $899 at Amazon
Save $50 - Right here is a return to the lowest price we've seen so far on the stunning Apple MacBook Air M1 folks - all courtesy of today's Prime Day laptop deals. With that powerful chip and stunning Liquid Retina display, these are fantastic everyday laptops that look fantastic and run oh-so-quietly.View Deal
Razer Blade 15 (2020) gaming laptop:
$1499 $949.99 at Amazon
Save $550 - Ok, so this is last year's model, and with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, but it's not every day you see such a premium gaming laptop go for this cheap, not least a Razer Blade. This one's also got 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7-10750H, and a 256GB SSD, making it a really great option if you're looking for something that looks as slick as any MacBook, but can handle gaming and intensive Windows applications.View Deal
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
