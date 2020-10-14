The best Amazon Prime Day deals for non-Prime members

You'll need a Prime membership to take advantage of most of the latest Amazon Prime Day deals, however there are plenty of offers up for grabs even if you don't subscribe. From some of the lowest prices yet on Apple devices to cheap TVs, headphones, and furniture, we're seeing discounts across a massive range of categories - and they're open to all.

Some of the best Prime Day deals don't actually require a Prime membership. Take this record low $749 price tag on the 2020 MacBook Air, for example - or this excellent $199 AirPods Pro deal.

If you're not fussed about luxury Apple devices, you'll also find a 43-inch TCL 4K TV for just $229 this week, and the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite down to under $250.

Whether you're a Prime member or not, then, there are some stunning Prime Day deals up on the shelves right now. However, these offers are moving fast and Amazon Prime Day itself will come to an end at midnight. If you see a price you like, then, we'd recommend checking it out sooner rather than later.

Amazon Prime Day deals for non-Prime members

Save up to 40% on furniture at Amazon

From the living room to the bedroom, you'll find a massive range of furniture items and home decor available for up to 40% in these Amazon Prime Day deals - excellent for those looking to improve their working from home environment.

Logitech G502 HERO gaming mouse: £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

With the Logitech Hero 16K sensor providing a 16,000 DPI, this G502 gaming mouse is sitting particularly pretty at £50 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. There's 11 programmable buttons onboard, with adjustable weights and RGB lighting for more customisation as well.

Keurig K-Classic coffee maker: $89.99 $79 at Amazon

You can pick up this Keurig pod coffee machine for $10 less right now. The K-Classic coffee maker offers up 6 to 10 ounce brews from a 48 ounce water reservoir which is good for at least six cups before refilling.

Ultrean 4.2 Qt air fryer: $95.99 $85.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on the Ultrean air fryer this week, well ahead of Amazon Prime Day itself. You're picking up a 1500W air fryer here, with an LCD digital screen, non-stick frying pot and easy cooking setup. The price has increased since the start of Prime Day, however.

JBL Charge 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $179.95 $139.95 at Amazon

Save $40 on the JBL Charge 4 portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker this week at Amazon. There's a massive range of colors available here, all offering up to 20 hours of battery life and the ability to wirelessly connect up to 100 JBL speakers and two smartphones.

Bissell 22543 vacuum cleaner: $159.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on the Bissell 22543 vacuum cleaner for Amazon Prime Day. The swivel pet and carpet-ready vacuum offers up a powerful suction with extra tools to make pet owners' lives a little easier as well.

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Amazon

Amazon has had the lowest price on the Apple Watch Series 3 for a while now, but you've got another chance to grab it for just $169 this Amazon Prime Day. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds: $229.99 $178 at Amazon

We rated the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds highly this year, and though we've seen this $50 discount for a while now, it's an excellent price for the power you're getting in these noise canceling buds.

AirPods Pro: $249 $199 at Amazon

Amazon has also been battling it out with Verizon over the AirPods Pro price, but this $199 price tag is the lowest we've seen yet. A previous $219 sales price was holding fast until these Prime Day deals, but an extra $20 off makes this a stunning offer.

Hisense 43-inch H6570G 4K TV: $269.99 $219.99 at Amazon

Save $50 on this already very well priced 4K TV by Hisense. You're picking up a 43-inch display for a fantastic cost right now - perfect if you're looking for a cheaper display and you're happy to sacrifice some of the more premium features on offer.

TCL 43-inch 43S425 4K TV: $329.99 $229 at Amazon

Cheap TVs have been flying off the shelves so far this week, which means this TCL isn't going to last much longer. Larger models have already run out of stock, which means this might be your last chance to grab the 43-inch 4K display over Amazon Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349.99 $249 at Amazon

Save $100 on the 10.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite this week. You're getting 64GB of storage here, with the S Pen included as well. That's a lot of value considering this is one of the lowest prices we've seen yet (it dropped down to $277 in September).

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $299.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is in stock at Amazon right now, but that stock is flashing in and out. However, you'll find a rare supply of Animal Crossing editions also available over Amazon Prime Day - a stunning result considering stock has been so sparse over the past few months.

Apple iPad Mini 5: $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The 64GB iPad Mini 5 has just returned to its lowest ever price at $349.99. That's an excellent $50 saving on the dinky tablet with plenty of power under the hood to make for an excellent browsing, gaming, and streaming companion.

Garmin Fenix 5X Plus: $799.99 $399.99 at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 5X Plus has a $799.99 MSRP attached to it, but in truth we've seen it closer to $500 for a long time now. However, you can save an extra $100 on that previous sales price right now, and pick up the feature packed multi-sport watch for its lowest price yet. There are some seriously sophisticated functions in here, with everything you could ask for from a top of the range fitness tracker.

LG 55-inch 55SM8100AUA : $899 now $499.99 at Amazon

This LG Nanocell TV from 2019 is one of the better choices out there over standard LCD technology, and comes with Alexa and Google Assistant built in too. We know the picture quality is going to be a step above, and iPhone users can also cast anything straight to the display too.View Deal

2020 Apple MacBook Air: $999 $749.99 at Amazon

Quick - the MacBook Air is available for just $749.99 right now - that's a stunning discount thanks to a $100 price cut plus an extra $50 off at checkout. That's some serious value for money, even without the early Prime Day discount.

