The Beats Solo 3 headphones hit lowest price ever in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Cyber Monday 2019 has officially arrived at Amazon, with hundreds of online deals that you can shop right now. Amazon's digital sale includes some of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals we've seen, from top brands like Beats by Dre.



Amazon's top headphone deal is the Beats Solo3 Headphones on sale for just $129. That's $170 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless headphones.



The Beats Solo 3 headphones deliver premium sound quality with comfort-cushion ear cubs that help block out unwanted noise. The wireless headphones include Apple's W1 technology, which allows you to seamlessly pair all your Apple devices. The Solo 3 headphones feature Bluetooth connectivity so you can wirelessly connect your smartphone to play your favorite tunes. The headphones also provide an impressive 40 hours of battery life and can recharge in just five minutes for an additional three hours of playback time.

You can save a whopping $170 on the best-selling Beats Solo3 headphones at Amazon. That's the best price we've found for the wireless headphones that come in three different color choices.

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale also includes massive price cuts on Beats headphones, which include the Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones on sale for $89, and the Powerbeats Pro earphones on sale for $199.95.

The best Cyber Monday headphone deals:

Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones: $199.95 $89 at Walmart

You can save $110.95 on these Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones in this amazing Beats Cyber Monday deal. These earbuds have just gone below $100 at Walmart, so if you're looking for comfortable wireless earbuds with excellent fit, punchy bass, and all the benefits of Apple's W1 chip, you better snap up this deal quick.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.95 at Walmart

The Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

If you're not in the US, you can see today's best deals on the Beats Solo 3 headphones where you are below.

