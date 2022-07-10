The Apple Watch 7 hits $284 ahead of Prime Day, smashing the record low price

By published

The Apple Watch 7 is $50 cheaper than it's ever been

Apple Watch 7 on green background
(Image credit: Future)

The Apple Watch 7 is just $284 (opens in new tab) in its green color at Amazon today - an absolutely amazing deal that's hit the retailer just before its annual Amazon Prime Day event.

This price beats the previous record low by a whopping $45, and, better yet still, it's open to everyone, not just Prime members like some pre-Prime Day deals at the retailer. 

The biggest drawback with this huge Apple Watch 7 deal is obviously that it's available in the green color only. If you're more interested in the black, white, or blue colors, then you'll find them also on sale for $319 (opens in new tab) at Amazon today. While this price doesn't quite reach the heady hights of that offered on the green color, it's still a record low on each color respectively - beating the previous record by $10.

Whether you opt to go for the super-cheap green color, or a slightly more expensive black or white, the Apple Watch 7 is a great buy at these prices. Not only does it have a fantastic display that's been scaled up from previous iterations, but a powerful chip, ECG, and blood oxygen monitor make it one of the most fully-featured smartwatches on the market. I

t's still pretty pricey, but we'd heartily recommend it to anyone looking for one of the best smartwatches on the market right now.

Outside the US? Check out the best Apple Watch deals in your region below.

Huge Apple Watch 7 deal at Amazon

(opens in new tab)

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $284 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $115 -  Today's huge Apple Watch 7 deal at Amazon beats the previous record-low price by a whopping $45. Landing just before the annual Amazon Prime Day event, this is an amazing sale and one that's sure to be snapped up quickly, even though it's on the less popular green color exclusively. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display and faster charging compared to other models, as well as advanced ECG and blood oxygen monitors, alongside the usual sleep and fitness features.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

More early Amazon Prime Day deals

Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock

Alex is deals editor at Future PLC and an all-around expert at one thing - saving readers as much cash as possible while scoring them the best products for their needs. With content that's always packed full of helpful information, no-nonsense expertise, and of course deals, Alex has also written for other leading sites such as T3 and GamesRadar. At work, you'll find him mostly covering computing, gaming, and advising people on how to save on their cell phone plans. Outside of work, you'll find him playing guitar, indulging his love for music, or down at the local climbing gym mostly hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities.
See more Wearables news