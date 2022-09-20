Thanks to ISRO, OneWeb ready to resume its satellite launches

Audio player loading…

A batch of 36 satellites for the OneWeb satellite constellation, which is intended to provide global Internet broadband service for individual consumers, has arrived at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) ahead of a planned launch from Sriharikota, India in October. With this launch, OneWeb will have over 70% of its planned Gen 1 LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites in orbit as it progresses to deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity services around the world.

It may be recalled OneWeb has tied up with New Space India Limited (NSIL), Indian space agency ISRO’s commercial arm, to facilitate this launch. The launch will be the company’s 14th overall and the satellites will be put into orbit by the heaviest ISRO rocket, the GSLV (Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle) Mark 3 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. One additional launch will take place this year and three more are targeted for early next year to complete the constellation.

ISRO comes to OneWeb's rescue

Finally we are restarting launches @OneWeb Just 6 months ago we were forced to suspend launches. Today our satellites have arrived in India to be launched by a GSLV rocket. GO @OneWeb @isro pic.twitter.com/hFSop3DSEBSeptember 19, 2022 See more

The GSLV Mark 3 is India’s largest rocket and can lift about 9,000-kilograms to LEO, comparable with the Russian Soyuz vehicles that European launch provider Arianespace had been using to deploy OneWeb’s constellation — before sanctions hit it after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

OneWeb was forced to cancel its launches after that, but thanks to the tie up with ISRO, in just six months time, it is now ready for a new launch. OneWeb also entered into an agreement with SpaceX to resume satellite launches. But that is still to happen.

The GSLV Mark 3 is a three-stage medium-lift launch vehicle developed by the ISRO, and is intended as a commercial launch vehicle for missions under the Indian Human Spaceflight Programme. India last launched a GSLV Mark 3 in 2019 as part of the country’s Chandrayaan-2 lunar exploration mission.

This would be the maiden launch of the GSLV Mark 3 for a commercial mission. Notably, India has been primarily using its workhorse PSLV rocket to orbit customer satellites.

Neil Masterson, OneWeb CEO, said: "We are proud of our ability to adapt and remain on track to deliver global connectivity in the hardest to reach places. With many thanks to our top-of-the line partners ISRO and NSIL, as well as our shareholder Bharti Global for their continued stewardship, we were able to facilitate this upcoming pioneering launch in Sriharikota India."

Radhakrishnan D, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NewSpace India Limited, said: "Undertaking the launch of 36 OneWeb satellites on-board GSLV-Mark 3 from India is a historic moment for NSIL and ISRO."

Bharti Enterprises, a major investor and shareholder in OneWeb, this year announced a distribution partnership with Hughes Communications India Private Ltd (HCIPL). OneWeb will connect towns, villages, and local and regional municipalities in the hardest-to-reach areas, thus playing a critical role in bridging the digital divide across India.

As part of 'Space Reforms' announced by the government in June 2020, NSIL got mandated to undertake operational satellite missions on a 'demand driven' model, wherein it has the responsibility to build, launch, own & operate the satellites and provide services to customers.