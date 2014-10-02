Virgin TV Anywhere just bagged itself 15 more channels

Virgin Media's TV Anywhere has been given 15 new channels, allowing customers to watch the likes of Al Jazeera and Ginx on their tablets.

The Virgin TV Anywhere service now offers 107 channels, more than the 67 on the rival Sky Go service from Sky, with two more arriving next month.

The new channels are: Al Jazeera in Arabic and English, ARY News, B4U Music, E!, Forces TV, France 24 in English and French, Ginx, Lahme, NDTV 24*7, NHK World HD, The Africa Channel, TV5 and Zing.

Some more cynical than us may be mentioning the words 'quality' and 'quantity' at this point.