Verizon has a new cable package that actually sounds good

By Television  

Will start selling mix-and-match custom cable packages on April 19

Verizon FiOS

By all accounts, Sling TV was the start of something big. The service cut big cable bills in half by providing users with a set of the most-watched channels and allowed them to add on specific sets of channels that matched their interest for an extra $5 a month.

Verizon, the national telecommunications giant, has taken a liking to the idea of a custom cable package and, starting Sunday, April 19, will give subscribers a taste of the good life.

Dubbed the "FiOS Custom TV package," subscribers will be offered a basic service that includes a mix of 35 cable and local channels and two sets of channels for $55 a month with the option of adding sets of custom packages for an additional $10. There are seven of these channel packs available: Kids, Pop Culture, Lifestyle, Entertainment, News & Info, Sports Plus and Sports.

What makes the new program so interesting is the ability to upgrade to "double play" - Verizon's term for its cable and internet bundle - for an additional $10, or "triple play," which includes TV, internet and home phone service for $75 a month, all without signing a contract.

While Sling TV remains the cheaper option at $20 a month for the basic 20-plus channel basic package, Verizon's ability to toss in internet and home phone to the mix will surely sweeten the pot for some subscribers.

