The best and worst BBC Three shows in the channel's history

Early this morning, long after most of us were in bed and way before any sensible human being got out of it, the BBC flicked the switch and BBC Three went dark, never to see the broadcast light of day again.

From now on BBC Three will be a revised online-only offering, still focused on delivering content aimed at a younger demographic than its other channels, and with a few new features.

It's going to produce more lightweight, short-form content for its 16-34 age-range, aiming at an audience used to consuming its media online. That does mean it's going directly up against heavyweights like Facebook, YouTube and Snapchat on the snack-video front.

But over its 13-year existence BBC Three has generated quite an impressive heritage of successful programming, and it remains committed to keep on creating quality long-form content too. From classics like Being Human to The Mighty Boosh to Little Britain, BBC Three gave air to great shows that wouldn't have gotten broadcast time anywhere else.

