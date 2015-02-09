Now with AMC, Sling TV is out of beta and launching nationwide

As tempting as Sling TV may have seemed up to now, who in their right mind would have canceled their cable and signed up for the Dish service when they couldn't watch Mad Men or Better Call Saul on it?

Luckily Dish announced today that, in addition to Sling TV graduating from beta and launching nationwide for the first time, the service now also supports AMC. And that isn't the only new addition.

Sling TV is a cable box- and contract-free TV service that lets users access a number of cable channels from a variety of devices for $20 a month.

With the no-frills live TV service now available across the US, Dish has added AMC (and AMC Networks channels including BBC America, BBC World News, IFC, Sundance TV, and WE tv) and WatchESPN to the basic $20 lineup, and launched a new "Sports Extra" package with nine additional channels for $5 per month.

Sling TV is still suffering from a dearth of channels overall, but there's no denying that it's growing.

Dish says Maker Studios' Polaris+ channel is coming soon, as well as support for Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick "in the coming days."

Unfortunately there's no word yet of the promised Sling TV Chromecast support, but hopefully we hear more soon.