Googorola deal a shot in the arm for Google TV

Google's acquisition of Motorola may be more about patents than hardware, but as well as the obvious impact on Android devices, there could also be a big boon for Google TV.

Speaking at the conference call on the $12.5 billion Googorola deal, Google CEO Larry Page talked about the prospect of a greatly enhanced Google TV offering, using Motorola's well established set top box and IPTV infrastructure expertise .

"Motorola is the market leader in home devices, said Page. "We're excited to work with them to accelerate innovation."

Close relationship

Motorola Mobility's chief executive Sanjay Jha added: "We have a very close relationship with carriers in the home space."

"As we know there's been a secular transition from [traditional] set top boxes to those in the IP world. I think in addition to that, we're seeing great convergence between the mobile world and content from the set top box - working with carriers we can accelerate convergence and delight customers."

Google TV has had a tricky start to life, despite arriving in a blaze of publicity and has yet to make the move over to the UK.

The major sticking point remains deals for content, but Motorola's infrastructure and set top box expertise will not go amiss if Google decides to plough on with its IPTV concept.

