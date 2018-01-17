The 10 best 4K TVs of 2018

Best 4K TVs Buying Guide: Welcome to TechRadar's round-up of the best 4K TVs you can buy for any budget in 2018.

For years, there was a large audience of people who couldn't care less about 4K TVs. They loudly proclaimed that 1080p was the best standard around, and that while 4K seemed like a good idea, content makers would never support it.

Those people are all eating their words right now. 4K TVs are here to stay.

So why have 4K TVs taken off like they have? Well, for one, they're just as cheap as 1080p screens, and two, they look four times as awesome. (No seriously, 4K isn't just a catchy marketing term, 4K TVs are actually four times the resolution of traditional 1080p displays.)

What you need to know about 4K

Not only do these screens have four times the amount of pixels as their aged (but still-revered) 1080p brethren, but 4K screens also usually pack in screen technology like High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Wide Color Gamut (WCG) that really make those extra pixels shine in all their glory.

The last reason 4K TVs have taken off is that game consoles, like the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X have totally embraced the 4K future, as have the Blu-ray industry and streaming video player market. Pretty much everyone is on board the 4K Ultra HD train these days.

If all of this sounds weird or archaic or tough to understand, don't worry. We're here to help decipher the wild, wonderful world of Ultra HD. Give us a few minutes of your time and we'll help you get the best 4K TV on the market.

Why can you trust us? Well, over the years, hundreds of TVs have passed through our reviewers' doorsteps. Using that wealth of experience - plus some neat side-by-side comparisons - we've created a list of the best 4K TVs.

We constantly update the list with the latest and greatest panels, so if you see things shuffled around a bit since the last time you were here, don't freak out. Embrace that times change and that these are the best TVs we've ever found.

1. The best 4K TV of 2018: LG OLED C7

Stunning pictures at an affordable price puts OLED back on top

Stunning contrast-rich pictures

Gorgeous ultra-thin design

Excellent operating system

Lacks brightness vs LCD

At the top of our list for 2018 (so far) is the LG OLED C7 – available in both 55 and 65-inch iterations. It's here because it delivers better brightness and light control than last year’s C6 (something we weren't sure was even possible), making it a high dynamic range performer that doesn't sacrifice OLED’s class-leading standard dynamic range capabilities. It delivers its new picture thrills at a price that finally makes OLED a financially viable alternative to top-end LCD sets making it, beyond a doubt, one of 2018's most irresistible TVs.

There are other OLEDs worth considering this year (see: Sony's A1E OLED or LG's B7 and W7) but we think the OLED C7 offers the best price-to-performance ratio of any TV under the sun in the year 2018.

Read the full review: LG OLED C7 (OLED55C7)

2. The best mid-range 4K TV: Sony Bravia X900E

An fantastically sleek and capable set

49-inch: Sony XBR-49X900E | 55-inch: Sony XBR-55X900E | 65-inch: Sony XBR-65X900E | 75-inch: Sony Bravia XBR-75X900E

Excellent motion handling

Great contrast

HDR isn't the brightest

Remote doesn't feel as premium

Although LCDs haven't quite achieved the same black levels as their OLED rivals, the Sony X900E's HDR performance comes tantalizingly close.

This is achieved through the set's direct LED backlight, which allows it to achieve a brightness uniformity that edge-lit displays often fall short of.

Add in fantastic detail and motion handling, and you've got yourself a set that strikes an excellent balance between price and performance for mid-range 4K TVs, and is well worth a look ... even if its Android TV interface can feel a little cluttered, and its remote a little cheap.

Read the full review: Sony BRAVIA XBR-X900E

3. The best budget 4K TV: TCL P-Series (55P607)

TCL's 55P607 is simply the best budget 4K TV

Bright, colorful HDR

Roku TV is amazing

Upscaling isn’t world-class

Poor black level performance

TV manufacturers have long sought the formula to a great performing TV at a bargain price and, speaking for the last seven years since LED LCD hit the mainstream, have never quite achieved that perfect balance. Until now.

For us, TCL’s P-Series 55P607 does just that – it packs powerful technology under the hood, including support for WCG and Dolby Vision, in an affordable package that will only get cheaper once the seasonal sales start in November.

If you like your TVs bright, colorful and well-stocked with the latest display technologies, the TCL P-Series 55P607 should be at the top of your list.

Read the full review: TCL P-Series (55P607)

4. The best premium 4K TV: Sony BRAVIA A1E

Sony's brand-new flagship TV from 2017 is simply amazing

65-inch: Sony A1E OLED

Gorgeous picture quality

Innovative and excellent sound

It’s not very bright

Android TV is clunky

If you have the money to bankroll them, the 55A1 – and the A1 OLED series overall – are crowd pleasers in just about every way. Their ‘picture only’ design has been beautifully realized, managing to be simultaneously subtle and dramatic. Their vibrating screen delivers a far more powerful and effective sound performance than I’d thought possible, too.

The real stars of the show here, though, are the A1’s exquisitely detailed, contrast-rich and colorful pictures. These prove emphatically what we’ve long suspected: More brands using OLED technology can only lead to good things.

Read the full review: Sony A1E OLED

5. For the brightest HDR: Samsung Q9F QLED Series

Phenominally bright panels do wonders for HDR content

65-inch: Samsung QE65Q9FAM

Fantastic color levels

Very bright screen

HDR color banding can occur

Backlight clouding can be an issue

Samsung was the first brand to introduce an HDR-compatible screen back in 2015, but it's not been resting on its haunches ever since.

Samsung's latest flagship, the Q9F, is a perfect example of this. It ups the brightness to 1500 nits, 50% higher than the level required for UHD Premium certification, making it one of the brightest TV we've ever tested.

Outside of an impressive-sounding number this brightness has a real impact on the set's image quality. Detail is preserved in even the brightest areas of the image, and colors are exceptionally vivid and bright. That means even non-HDR content looks fantastic thanks to Samsung's SDR upscaling technology.

No TV is perfect, and the Q9F can occasionally suffer from some backlight clouding around bright objects and some settings cause color striping in HDR colors, but in all other respects this is the best television around at the moment.

Read the full review: Samsung Q9F QLED TV

6. For the cinephile in your life: Sony XBR-65Z9D

Sony’s 2016 flagship TV set new standards

Brilliant SDR picture quality

Ground-breaking backlight

LOOK AT THAT PRICE TAG

Limited effective viewing angle

Look, there aren't many people out there willing to drop 5,500 on Sony’s 2016 flagship TV. But those who are will be teated to some of best images this side of a high-tech movie theater. There's just nothing better in the LED-LCD world.

In fact, it might just be the holy grail of television for 2016: a TV able to combine the extreme, high dynamic range-friendly brightness of LCD technology with a 600 LED backlight arrangement capable of getting LCD closer than ever before to the stunning light control you get with OLED technology.

If all that wasn't enough, the 65Z9D also sports the ‘X1 Extreme’ video processing system and the latest version of Sony’s reliable Triluminos wide color technology for unlocking the extended color spectrums associated with HDR sources – a must-have if you want to get the most from your movie collection.

Read the full review: Sony XBR-65Z9D

7. The best entry-level OLED: LG OLEDB7 Series

LG's entry level OLEDs continue to impress

55-inch: LG OLED55B7V | 65-inch: LG OLED65B7V

Excellent all-round image quality

Complete HDR support

Great smart platform

No Dolby Atmos passthrough

Mediocre onboard audio

LG's 'B' line of OLEDs has consistently offered a great entry point into the display technology without compromising on what makes it so exciting.

And the B7 series is no different.

Contained within the TVs is exactly the same panel that's powering the more expensive C7 , E7 and yes even the W7 LG televisions, which means an exceptional bump over last year's OLED panels at a much lower price.

So where has LG saved the money? In a word, sound. The B7's downward firing speakers are the worst all the company's OLED TVs. Not only that, but the set is also currently unable to pass Dolby Atmos to an external sound system over HDMI (although a firmware update to fix this is on the way).

If however, you're content to put up with a standard surround sound experience, then the B7 is a fantastic entryway into a piece of TV tech that still feels futuristic in 2018.

Read the full review: LG OLED B7

8. For great-value HDR: Sony BRAVIA XBR-X850E Series

4K HDR TV that doesn’t destroy your bank account

55-inch: Sony XBR-55X850E | 65-inch: Sony XBR-65X850E

Great value

Good HDR pictures

HDR isn’t very bright

Android TV is frustrating

By introducing its exceptional X1 video processor further down its TV range than ever before and being brave enough to dial down the brightness a bit to deliver a more even, immersive backlight experience, Sony's struck mid-range gold with the X850E Series. While it's not the brightest or most colorful TV on the list, the simple fact is that few TVs we’ve seen in recent times have balanced price, contrast, brightness and color quite so all-round effectively as the 65X850E.

If you're looking for a great TV that doesn't destroy the bank account, Sony's X850E series is the clear winner.

Read the full review: Sony XBR-65X850E

9. For the best black levels: LG OLEDE7 series

OLED isn't done getting better just yet

55-inch: LG OLED55E7 | 65-inch: LG OLED65E7

Gorgeous picture quality

Thinness of OLED

Minor picture noise problems

LCD TVs are still brighter overall

Thanks to the thinness the technology affords, OLED televisions often look striking, but LG's OLEDE7's 'picture on glass' design looks especially fantastic.

Sure, the E7 might not have the same sexy allure as LG's flagship from this year, the crazy-expensive OLED W7 , but frankly the E7 offers a very similar level of quality at a much lower price. It still looks great, it's still packing Dolby Atmos, and although it can't boast the wallpaper thinness of the W7, it's not far off.

If you want almost all the high-end features LG's OLED series have to offer without taking out a second mortgage on your home, the E7 OLED is a worthwhile, cost-effective addition to any home theater.

Read the full review: LG OLED E7

10. The best budget QLED: Samsung Q7F QLED TV

Samsung’s entry-level QLED TV really shines

65-inch: Samsung QE65Q7FAM

Gorgeous colors

Unprecedented brightness

Amazing upscaling

Poor black levels

Apps hang periodically

QLED is delivering on Samsung’s promise of better, brighter screens at a more affordable price, with the Samsung Q7F leading the charge as the manufacturer’s entry-level set.

Unfortunately, though, the Samsung Q7F QLED is an extraordinary TV hindered by ordinary issues. It’s one of the brightest, most colorful and we daresay one of the most enjoyable TVs to watch from Samsung possibly ever. And while it would be nice to unequivocally recommend it, some damning black level performance, issues with off-axis viewing, audio and operating system performance keep on the most beautiful TVs from being one of this year’s best.

Read the full review: Samsung Q7F QLED TV