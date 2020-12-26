After Christmas sales: Target's cut the price of Airpods, 4k TVs, robot vacs and more

The Target after Christmas sale is live - and it's a great time to grab a bargain on tech, toys, cordless vacuums, kitchen appliances, clothing and more. Often, the after Christmas sales can have some of the biggest discounts of the year, as retailers look to shift leftover stock in time for the new year - and we're seeing some of that now in the Target after Christmas sale. Many of the prices here match those we saw on Black Friday, and more than a few deals are better.
So what have we got? Well, like last year, there's up to 70% off clothing, shoes and accessories. These have some of the biggest price drops, but toys, beauty products and holiday decor are up to half price, and some video games have 50% off too.
On this page, you’ll find the very best deals in the Target After Christmas sale. Whether you’re looking to save money on electronics, kitchen devices, furniture or more, we’ve got you covered.
After Christmas Target sale: quick links
- Airpods: Save up to $50 on Airpods Pro
- Beauty: up to 50% off beauty and bath items
- Clothing: 70% off men, women and children’s clothess
- Electronics: Save up to 30% on tablets
- Entertainment: Up to 20% off boxed sets
- Floor care: Big savings on robot vacuums, Dyson, Shark and Karcher
- Furniture: Up to 30% off home office furniture
- Home: Clearance deals on bedding and patio furniture
- iPhone 11: free $350 gift card with AT&T
- Kitchen: Half price coffee machines, air fryers and instant pots
- Lighting: Save up to 25% on lamps, wall lights and chandeliers
- Toys: Save $25 when you spend $100 or more
- TVs: Up to 20% off Sony, LG and TCL 4K TVs
The best deals in the Target after Christmas sale
Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen):
$49 $24.99 at Target
Save $24.01 - Google's small, second-gen smart speaker is on sale at Target now for $20 off its regular price, putting it at just under $30. The new Nest Mini still comes with Google Assistant built-in and can be used to control smart products around your house.View Deal
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones:
$349.99 $169 at Target
One of the biggest electronics deals at Target now is this spectacular 51% discount on Beats headphones. The Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones usually go for well over $300, but for the next week or so you can get them for under $200.View Deal
PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer:
$129.99 $69.99 at Target
This seven quart air fryer is actually a 7-in-1, offering Air Fryer, Dehydrator, Pizza Oven, Baking Oven, Roaster and Reheat modes. But what we like best about it is its new sticker price of 50% off.View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds:
$229.99 $159.99 at Target
The Sony WF-1000XM3 are some of TechRadar's most recommended wireless earbuds due to their excellent noise cancellation and fantastic sound quality. Seeing them for $70 off, therefore, is a pretty pleasant surprise.View Deal
Sony EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds:
$129.99 $69.99 at Target
Time is running out on this excellent deal on Sony's Extra Bass true wireless earbuds that are almost 50% off their regular price. They don't do noise cancellation like the WF-1000XM3 but they are IPX4 water-resistant, and again, available at a significant discount.View Deal
Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum:
$279.99 $159.99 at Target
If you're tired of constantly vacuuming the floors day in and day out, it might be time to invest in a robot vacuum. The Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 is on sale at Target for over $100 off the regular price (it's cheaper than it was in November) and it works on multiple types of surfaces.View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite:
$349.99 $249.99 at Target
This deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite shaves $100 off the slate's usual price. With a 10.40-inch screen with 2000x1200 resolution and the S-Pen, it's a great option for students and home use alike. View Deal
Target After Christmas sale: electronics
- Airpods: Save up to $50 on Airpods Pro
- iPhone 11: free $350 gift card with AT&T
- Tablets: Up to 30% off Samsung Galaxy, Surface Pro and more
- TVs: Up to 20% off Sony, LG and TCL 4K TVs
- Wearables: 25% off Garmin, Fitbit and more
Target After Christmas sale: kitchen and dining
- Air fryers: up to 40% off Ninja, PowerXL and Instant Pots
- Coffee machines: $50 off some Nespresso models
- Cookware: up to $20 off pots, pans and woks
- Instant Pots: save up to $50 on multi-cookers
- Glassware: save up to $20 on tumblers, wine glasses and jugs
- Kitchen appliances: some appliances half price
- Kitchen utensils and gadgets: browse all discounts
Target After Christmas sale: toys
- Barbie: Save 10% on Barbie dolls and playsets
- Electric scooters: Up to $80 off scooters
- LEGO: $10 gift card when you spend $50 or more on select LEGO sets
- Little Tikes: Save up to 20% on trampolines and toddler bikes
- Skateboards: 20% discount on some skateboards