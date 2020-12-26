After Christmas sales: Target's cut the price of Airpods, 4k TVs, robot vacs and more

The Target after Christmas sale is live - and it's a great time to grab a bargain on tech, toys, cordless vacuums, kitchen appliances, clothing and more. Often, the after Christmas sales can have some of the biggest discounts of the year, as retailers look to shift leftover stock in time for the new year - and we're seeing some of that now in the Target after Christmas sale. Many of the prices here match those we saw on Black Friday, and more than a few deals are better.

So what have we got? Well, like last year, there's up to 70% off clothing, shoes and accessories. These have some of the biggest price drops, but toys, beauty products and holiday decor are up to half price, and some video games have 50% off too.

On this page, you’ll find the very best deals in the Target After Christmas sale. Whether you’re looking to save money on electronics, kitchen devices, furniture or more, we’ve got you covered.

The best deals in the Target after Christmas sale

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): $49 $24.99 at Target

Save $24.01 - Google's small, second-gen smart speaker is on sale at Target now for $20 off its regular price, putting it at just under $30. The new Nest Mini still comes with Google Assistant built-in and can be used to control smart products around your house.View Deal

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $169 at Target

One of the biggest electronics deals at Target now is this spectacular 51% discount on Beats headphones. The Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones usually go for well over $300, but for the next week or so you can get them for under $200.View Deal

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer: $129.99 $69.99 at Target

This seven quart air fryer is actually a 7-in-1, offering Air Fryer, Dehydrator, Pizza Oven, Baking Oven, Roaster and Reheat modes. But what we like best about it is its new sticker price of 50% off.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise-Cancelling Earbuds: $229.99 $159.99 at Target

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are some of TechRadar's most recommended wireless earbuds due to their excellent noise cancellation and fantastic sound quality. Seeing them for $70 off, therefore, is a pretty pleasant surprise.View Deal

Sony EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds: $129.99 $69.99 at Target

Time is running out on this excellent deal on Sony's Extra Bass true wireless earbuds that are almost 50% off their regular price. They don't do noise cancellation like the WF-1000XM3 but they are IPX4 water-resistant, and again, available at a significant discount.View Deal

Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum: $279.99 $159.99 at Target

If you're tired of constantly vacuuming the floors day in and day out, it might be time to invest in a robot vacuum. The Ecovacs DEEBOT 500 is on sale at Target for over $100 off the regular price (it's cheaper than it was in November) and it works on multiple types of surfaces.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $349.99 $249.99 at Target

This deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite shaves $100 off the slate's usual price. With a 10.40-inch screen with 2000x1200 resolution and the S-Pen, it's a great option for students and home use alike. View Deal

