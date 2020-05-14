Surface Pro 7 flash sales at Best Buy: save $330 in today's price cuts

Best Buy is offering Surface Pro deals at some excellent prices in this week's flash sales. Not only can you pick up the popular Surface Pro 7 tablet for less right now, but you can also grab the Type Cover keyboard at the same time - a bundle deal rarely offered on this expensive peripheral. That means now's a great time to pick up a flexible tablet with the capacity to quickly turn into a more conventional laptop.

You'll find the entry-level 128GB version of the Surface Pro 7 available for $699 right now, a $260 saving on the standard $959 MSRP. However, if you're after more juice, you can upgrade to the 256GB model which also boosts your processor and RAM as well. You'll usually find this tablet for $1,329 but Best Buy is offering it for just $999 in their Surface Pro deals.

This Best Buy flash sale has a time limit, however, so if you've had your eye on the convertible tablet for a while, now's the time to jump. These prices have been seen before, but not for a while, and not for a long time with the keyboard included. Plus, with Amazon Prime Day sales still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price any time soon.

Not in the US? We're rounding up more Surface Pro deals in the UK and Australia further down the page.

Check out the best Surface Pro prices and deals right here on TechRadar

Surface Pro deals in the Best Buy's flash sales

Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch with black Type Cover - 128GB | $959 $699 at Best Buy

With a 10th generation i3 processor at the helm, this Surface Pro 7 configuration is offering the latest in Intel's processing at $260 off today. You're picking up 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD on this flexible 12.3-inch Surface Pro tablet, and picking up a black Type Cover at the same time. That fills this Surface Pro deal with even more value, and allows you to turn your tablet into a more conventional laptop immediately.

View Deal

Surface Pro 7 12.3-inch with black Type Cover - 256GB | $1,329 $999 at Best Buy

Or, upgrade to 256GB of storage space and boost up to 8GB RAM and a 10th generation i5 processor at the same time. That's a whole lot more power under the hood, all for just $300 more than the entry-level device above. This model, too, comes with the black Type Cover keyboard.

View Deal

Shop all Surface Pro deals at Best Buy

Shop all tablet sales at Best Buy

More Surface Pro deals and sales

You'll find plenty of this week's best cheap laptop deals and sales in our roundup, or if you're keen to stick with Microsoft you can also check out the best Surface Go prices and sales around. Sold on a convertible tablet but not on Microsoft's flavour, check out more cheap iPad Pro deals and prices.



You can also shop more deals with our roundup of the best Memorial Day sales 2020.