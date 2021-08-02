Student laptop deals at Best Buy: cheap laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo and more

A new school year is almost upon us and if you're a student looking to score a cheap laptop deal, look no further than Best Buy's current sale. The retailer is offering additional savings just for students on a wide range of laptops that are powered by 11th gen Intel Core processors.

To unlock the additional savings, you'll just need to signup for a Best Buy account which only requires your email address. After you're signed in to your account, you'll be able to apply the additional student savings at checkout, and your total will reflect the new discounted price. As we've mentioned above, all of Best Buy's laptops deals feature the powerful 11th gen Intel Core processor, which is perfect for students looking for superior performance when gaming, creating, and everyday use.



See our top picks for Best Buy's student laptop deals below, and keep in mind, this limited-time offer ends on Sunday, August 8, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Back to school student laptop deals

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 15.6-inch Laptop: $849.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Students can score a massive $300 price cut on this Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop at Best Buy. That's the lowest price we've found for the ultra-slim 2-in-1 laptop, which features a 15.6-inch Full HD multitouch screen display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13.3-inch Laptop: $1,049.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Students can score this premium Samsung QLED display on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 at Best Buy. The Galaxy Book Flex2 packs a stunning 13.3-inch QLED touch-screen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and 17 hours of battery life.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 14-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,749.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - Students can score a massive $500 discount on Lenovo's Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop, which brings the price down to a record-low of $1,249.99. You're getting a 14-inch multitouch display with a black leather cover, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

HP ENVY 2-in-1 17.3-inch Touch-Screen Laptop: $1,279.99 $1,179.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Best Buy has a $100 discount for students on the versatile 13-inch HP Envy which is the best deal you can find right now. The touch-screen laptop features a flexible 360-degree hinge, 12GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor.

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 QHD Touch Laptop: $1,379.99 $1,279.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - The powerful Dell Inspiron 7000 gets a $100 price cut for any student visiting Best Buy. That's the best price we've found for the 2-in-1 laptop that packs a 17-inch QHD touch screen display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

