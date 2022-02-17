Stranger Things 4 gets a release date – and it's coming in two parts

Audio player loading…

Finally, after a near two-year wait, Netflix has revealed the Stranger Things season 4 release date. And, in a first for the hit Netflix show, its next instalment will arrive in two parts.

Stranger Things season 4 volume 1 will launch exclusively on Netflix on Friday, May 27. Then, fans will have an agonizing wait for Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 to arrive. The second half of the supernatural horror Netflix series will land on the streaming giant on Friday, July 1.

Check out the official confirmation of Stranger Things' return via the tweet below:

The wait is (almost) over.STRANGER THINGS 4 Vol. 1 is coming May 27. STRANGER THINGS 4 Vol. 2 is coming July 1.Every ending has a beginning. pic.twitter.com/WIQP049nxuFebruary 17, 2022 See more

A bunch of new Stranger Things season 4 posters are teasing the beginning of the end of Netflix's hugely successful sci-fi horror show.

Revealed on Netflix's various social media channels, the one-sheets act as a continuation of the four teaser trailers that have been released over the past 12 months. Each poster shows off the four main locations that the show's next two instalments are set in, as well as the characters that'll inhabit each setting.

Take a look at the posters below:

Image 1 of 4 Hopper and his allies take on the Upside Down in Russia. (Image credit: Netflix) Image 2 of 4 Eleven faces her past in Stranger Things season 4. (Image credit: Netflix) Image 3 of 4 Creel House is one of many locations in Stranger Things 4. (Image credit: Netflix) Image 4 of 4 The Byers family can't escape the Upside Down in California. (Image credit: Netflix)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the characters in each location – a Russian prison, Hawkins laboratory, Creel House, and California – are all drawn to the same doorway in their posters. Those glowing, tendril-filled entry points are none other than portals to the Upside Down. It seems, then, that no matter where any of Stranger Things' main players go, they can't escape the alternate dimension that houses enemies including the Mind Flayer and the Demogorgon.

