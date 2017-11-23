Steam’s Autumn Sale slashes PC game prices over Black Friday weekend

Steam’s big Black Friday sale – sorry, Autumn Sale is the official title (the fact that it runs across the Black Friday weekend is an entirely coincidental piece of timing, obviously) – has kicked off with the usual host of bargains across a range of big-name PC games.

The event is underway now and runs through until next Tuesday (November 28) when it will finish at 18:00 UK time (10:00 PST in the US). Which are the tastiest bargains on the boil? Here’s a selection of highlights…

60% off Dark Souls III

If you fancy a real video gaming challenge, Dark Souls delivers in shadowy spades, and the most recent outing has seen a massive price reduction, being slashed by 60%.View Deal

40% off Middle-earth: Shadow of War

We called Shadow of War bold, brilliant and brutal, and it’s a bargain to boot now, what with Steam having applied a 40% reduction to the asking price.View Deal

50% off Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The latest instalment of Resident Evil is a corker, and its price has been slashed in half. There are further big discounts on previous games in the franchise, too, with cuts of up to 87% (although RE sees pretty regular price-cutting on Steam).View Deal

50% off The Evil Within 2

More horror? Yep. This intense survival horror romp improves on its predecessor, and it’s another truly tempting purchase at half-price.View Deal

That’s not enough for you? Then you need to head over to our full roundup of Steam sales and deals, which deftly picks out all the rest of the reductions which you’ll want to know about.