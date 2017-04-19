StarCraft (the original that is) is now completely free

StarCraft is one of the most popular real-time strategy games of all time, and now Blizzard has taken the decision to make it completely free to download.

It might not be the recently announced StarCraft Remastered, which will overhaul the original game's graphics when it's released this summer, but the announcement has been accompanied by a new patch, version 1.18, which should mean that the 19 year old game shouldn't have any trouble running on modern machines.

In other words this will still look like classic StarCraft, but it should still run like a dream.

A stone cold classic

StarCraft is one of the most successful eSports franchises of all time, not least due to the fact that it has come close to becoming South Korea's national sport where its tournaments are watched by thousands.

The game has more recently been succeeded by StarCraft 2, but if you want to see where it all started, then the original StarCraft is an essential play.

If you want to pick up the classic game, a download link can be found on this page for both its PC and Mac versions.