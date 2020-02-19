When will Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker release on Blu-ray and Disney Plus?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in its last days in theaters, and you might be wondering when you'll be able to stream Episode 9 at home. There's no official announcement for Star Wars on home video, right now, but if you still buy physical media, Best Buy Canada has listed The Rise of Skywalker 4K Blu-ray release date as March 31 – and this lines up with the timeframe of previous Star Wars movies' home video releases.

Below, we'll explain when we expect to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker release on Blu-ray, and what we can predict about the Disney Plus release date based on that.

The release date appears very briefly then vanishes. (Image credit: Future)

It's no longer listed on the site, but the eagle-eyed folks on the Star Wars leaks subreddit noticed and screengrabbed a release date of March 31 on Best Buy Canada for The Rise of Skywalker 4K Blu-Ray.

That is indeed a Tuesday, which is typically when physical home video releases hit the market in the US. Note that when we go onto Best Buy Canada now, that date briefly appears then vanishes. The screengrab above is ours.

This isn't official confirmation of The Rise of Skywalker's Blu-ray release date, then, but it tallies with The Last Jedi's release window on home video. That movie arrived in theaters on December 14, 2017, then released on Blu-ray on March 27, 2018 (April 9 in the UK, 28 March in Australia). The Rise of Skywalker's theatrical release was slightly later, on December 20, 2019. The timing roughly matches up.

Best Buy has a Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-ray boxset up for pre-order which will likely release at the same time. On Best Buy Canada's site, this also briefly displays a release date of March 31 before the message 'The release date will be announced soon!' pops up.

When will Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker be released on Disney Plus?

With a Blu-ray release likely coming in March, you probably shouldn't expect The Rise of Skywalker to hit Disney Plus until summer 2020 – but you can't be certain Disney won't pull the trigger sooner. The quickest turnaround from home video release to Disney Plus was The Lion King (again pointed out by the Star Wars leaks subreddit), which was available to buy on digital streaming on October 11, 2019, then released on Disney Plus on January 28 – a gap of 98 days.

It's possible Disney will want to shorten that gap going forwards, to ensure Disney Plus has a regular supply of great content to keep subscribers happy. But you can still expect it to land after the Blu-ray.

When is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker available to stream?

Disney tends to release its movies to buy digitally before their physical release. Again, there's no official release date for this yet, but assuming the leaked Blu-ray release date is correct, you can expect it earlier in March.