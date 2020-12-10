Sony's best noise canceling headphones get a $72 price cut at Amazon

If you're looking to score a price cut on a quality pair of headphones with noise cancelation technology and that ship in time for Christmas - then you've come to the right place. Amazon has the top-rated Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones on sale for $278 (was $349.99). That's a $72 discount and the lowest price we've found for the wireless earphones.

Sony headphones deal

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $278 at Amazon

These Sony cans are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy – and having only launched fairly recently, this $72 discount is a real bargain. For your money you're getting 30-hour battery life, best-in-class noise cancellation, and automatic upscaling for your digital music files.

The Sony WH1000XM4 are widely regarded as the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, offering industry-leading digital noise cancellation technology. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, these headphones will adapt to the sounds around you and block out background noise accordingly. The Bluetooth headphones also include Touch Sensor controls so you can easily skip tracks, control volume, answer phone calls, and more. The Sony WH1000XM4 provide up to 30 hours of battery life, with quick charging if you need a fast recharge.



As we mentioned above, this is the best deal we've found for the Sony WH-1000XM4 and an impressive discount for newly released headphones. As of today, the Sony earphones will ship in time for Christmas, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More Sony headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones: $254 $218 at Amazon

The previous generation of Sony's flagship headphone line has been sitting at $250 - $270 over the past few months, but you can grab them for just under $220 this week. You're still getting top quality noise cancellation, though without some of the more complex algorithms and features of the newer model.

Sony WH-1000XM4 | portable power bank: $278 at Adorama

Adorama is offering a stunning $278 price to match Best Buy's, however you'll also find a free portable power bank available in here as well. That's a great offer, though it's worth noting that this deal is currently on backorder which means a delivery date isn't confirmed yet.

Looking for more Sony headphones deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

