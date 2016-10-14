Crash Bandicoot on your phone? Sony may be making mobile games

Sony is rumored to be planning to release five built for mobile games by the end of 2018.

Whether Nathan Drake, Ratchet and Clank or Crash Bandicoot will be on your phone is yet to be confirmed by this latest report from the trusted Nikkei Business Daily newspaper.

Sources claim the five new games will be launching by the end of 2018, but the titles will be announced by the end of 2016.

The catch is the games will initially be released in Sony’s home market of Japan and then spread to other parts of Asia in time. There’s currently no word on whether the titles will make it to the rest of the world.

Uncharted territory

If this plan is real, it matches Nintendo’s to bring five smartphone games to market by the end of 2017.

Nintendo announced that aim back in May 2015, but has so far only released Miitomo and teased Super Mario Run.

We still have three games to hear about – including Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem based titles – and hopefully play by the end of next year.

In terms of true mobile gaming, Sony hasn’t put the PlayStation Vita front and center for quite some time now, so it would appear as though the company is ready to embrace iOS and Android sooner rather than later.