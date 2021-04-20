Sonos Roam UAE price and release date

The cheapest and smallest Sonos speaker to date, the Roam is the most affordable entry point into the brand's multi-room audio ecosystem, and has finally come to the UAE with a host of new features designed to let you keep listening to your tunes seamlessly as you move between your home and outdoors.

The first of these new features is Sound Swap – simply hold down the play button and the Sonos Roam will ‘throw’ your audio to the nearest other Sonos speaker available.

Another, Automatic Switching between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections, means you can simply walk into your home and the Sonos Roam, having previously been paired with your Bluetooth device, will connect to your Wi-Fi, without the need to set it up and reconnect manually.

Finally, the Auto TruePlay feature first introduced with the Sonos Move has been upgraded here, so the Roam will automatically tune its soundstage to your environment, whether you’re on Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

(Image credit: Sonos )

The Sonos Roam is now available to buy in the UAE for AED 799 through key participating retailers that include Amazon.ae, Jumbo Electronics, Sharaf DG / DG+ and Virgin Megastore.

That makes it the cheapest Sonos speaker to date, undercutting the Sonos One SL, It's also cheaper than Sonos' first portable smart speaker, the Sonos Move.

If the Sonos Roam can live up to its ambitious specs, its lower price could make it a contender for the best Bluetooth speaker you can buy today – as well as the most accessible entry point to the wider Sonos ecosystem.