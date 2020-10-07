Some of the best Nintendo Switch games are now $15 off at Best Buy

Several of the best Nintendo Switch games are now $15 off at Best Buy as the Prime Day 2020 deals event pushes other retailers to launch their own sales. Games like Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of the Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze are each $44.99 instead of their usual $59.99.

Several other games are $10 off, including Splatoon 2 and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – find those here. Don't have a Switch yet? Check out our best Nintendo Switch deals page for prices.

Super Mario Party is also discounted to $44.99, but we'd recommend waiting on that one, as Walmart has already said the price of that game will be dropped to $39.99 as part of its Big Save event. That begins on October 11, and is essentially the retailer's response to Prime Day – and a chance to grab some savings before the Walmart Black Friday event.

Not in the US? Scroll down for Switch game deals where you are.

Here are the Nintendo Switch games discounted by $15:

Nintendo Switch games deals at Best Buy

Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Not the greatest 3D Mario game, but pretty darn close – this is still one of the five best games on Switch, with inventive level design and fantastic-feeling character movement. View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

A launch game released all the way back in 2017, Breath of the Wild is still a masterpiece in the open world genre. You need to experience it if you haven't already had the opportunity. View Deal

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for Nintendo Switch: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Originally released on Wii U, this 2D platformer is well-designed and exciting – if a little challenging. This price lets you bulk out your Switch library without breaking the bank.View Deal

Nintendo games tend to keep their value – so any saving you can make on its in-house software (those featuring characters it owns like Mario, Zelda and company) is usually a good one.

Not in the US? Check out deals on Nintendo Switch games below: