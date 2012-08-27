Google says Samsung vs Apple verdict has little to do with 'core' Android

Google has released a statement following the court verdict in the Samsung vs Apple trial, saying the jury's decision has little to do with its Android OS.

Apple landed a crushing victory on Friday as the court upheld multiple allegations of patent infringement against Samsung's range of smartphones and tablets.

It is widely thought that Apple's legal onslaught against Samsung's mobile products is as much about stunting Google's Android operating system as it is taking out a key manufacturing competitor.

However, Google's statement seeks to distance itself from the row, while adding that some of the technologies in question have been 'around for decades.'

Validity

A company spokesperson said: "The court of appeals will review both infringement and the validity of the patent claims.

"Most of these don't relate to the core Android operating system, and several are being re-examined by the US Patent Office. The mobile industry is moving fast and all players - including newcomers - are building upon ideas that have been around for decades.

"We work with our partners to give consumers innovative and affordable products, and we don't want anything to limit that."

Google will be hoping that the injunction hearing, scheduled for September 20 does not insist on a ban for Samsung's Android-based line-up of phones and tablets.

Via: PC Mag