Xbox One FiOS TV app goes live, brings 74 channels of live TV streaming

Microsoft made bold claims that the Xbox One would unite everyone's media center into one device, but as it stands now, the cable box integration with OneGuide is clunky at best.

Now Verizon's FiOS TV app is here to replace Microsoft's work in progress and save us from fits of voice-controlled rage.

Xbox Live gamers who also subscribe to the Verizon's FiOS cable and internet services can download the free app from the Xbox marketplace, letting them stream up to 74 channels of live TV.

Microsoft says the app comes programed to understand Kinect gesture control and fully integrates with Xbox One's Snap feature. Snap, of course, lets TV viewers keep using the app on the side of the screen and watch programs at the same time.

A work in progress

Whatever remedies the app brings, it seems to be still a work in progress. It's missing basic functionality features such as scheduling DVR recordings and the ability to watch video-on-demand from the app.

To do either of these, users will have to switch back over to the cable box and its remote. The real shocker is these basic app necessities are also missing on the Xbox 360 app that's been around for over two years.

We can only hope Verizon is planning to release future updates that will fill in these missing gaps. BUt perhaps users shouldn't hold their breaths as the missing DVR and VOD bits haven't been implemented into the iOS app or other platforms like the Roku either.