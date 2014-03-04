PS3 gets HBO Go app, PS4 edition in the works as well

The HBO Go app, which allows those with HBO subscriptions to watch HBO's entire catalog of shows and movies on demand, has launched for Sony's PS3 console.

HBO Go was already available on Microsoft's Xbox 360 system, not to mention various tablets, browers and other devices.

However, the streaming app is still missing from the latest generation of game consoles, including both the PS4 and Xbox One.

But Sony Computer Entertainment's Senior Vice President of Business Development Phil Rosenberg wrote in the announcement that Sony is "working diligently" on the HBO Go PS4 app and to keeping checking the PlayStation Blog for updates.

Waiting game

We asked Sony to clarify when we can expect to see HBO Go on PS4, but a company spokesperson had nothing more to share. He did clarify that today's announcement is specific to North America.

We also asked Microsoft when the Xbox One HBO Go app will launch, but the company would only confirm that it's coming this year.

Meanwhile an HBO spokesperson has informed us that they have nothing more to share at this time either.

For now if you've got a PS4 or another system that does have HBO Go you might as well use this time to catch up on Game of Thrones before its April premier, as Rosenberg suggests.

Then again, all the kids seem to be talking about this True Detective thing these days…