Packard Bell pre-installs Google in its PCs

Packard Bell has signed an agreement with Google to install the search giant's applications on all its computers.

The deal gives Packard Bell access to Google's program suite, and means the company will preinstall functions in both desktop and notebook computers.

Users of Packard Bell machines will be able to use the Google Desktop searching software, Google Earth, its Picasa photo organiser, and the Google Toolbar search bar for both Firefox and Internet Explorer at once, when starting up their new computer.

"We have found in Google applications the values of design and ease of use, which are the pillars of our company," said Aymar de Lencquesaing, CEO of Packard Bell.

"We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Google and to offer turnkey solutions for quick and easy search to our customers," he said.

It seems like pre-loading various search applications and tools on computers is a bit of a trend these days. Dell has had a similar set-up with Google since May this year, while Acer has chosen Yahoo to be its default search engine and toolbar.

Toshiba said it has a deal with MSN to offer the internet portal's toolbar and search functions on its machines. Anna Lagerkvist