Hulu Plus app gets Windows 8 treatment

The launch of Windows 8 is set to go down in just a few days and app makers are keen to make sure users know they'll be able to enjoy the same quality content they are used to on the new OS.

Netflix has already revealed its brand new custom app for Windows 8, and now another streaming media stalwart has joined the fray.

Hulu announced Monday the popular Hulu Plus app will be available on Windows 8 devices like the Microsoft Surface at launch.

"Our team has been heads down building a gorgeous new Hulu Plus app that is optimized for the Windows user interface," wrote Patrick Srail, a senior product manager at Hulu, in a blog posting.

It's a snap (or swipe)

Though the Hulu Plus app is usable on desktop PCs, the new configuration and user interface is clearly geared towards the touchscreen device.

"The new Hulu Plus app leverages core Microsoft design principles with our touch-optimized experience," Srail wrote.

"The UI is simple and clean and puts the most relevant content first, creating a visually immersive experience in the most engaging way."

While the app will have a bevy of new features that make use of Windows 8's tiled UI, the most impressive feature is the ability to continue watching while doing work elsewhere on the screen.

Hulu Plus on Windows 8 will incorporate "Snap View," which puts the content on a smaller window to the side, while users are able to go about working in another app on a larger screen.

Other features, such as being able to create a queue and pinning favorites to the Start screen, will also help Hulu Plus on Windows 8 stand out from other iterations of the app.

In addition to its Oct. 26 availability across all Windows 8 devices, Hulu Plus will come pre-loaded on select Acer and Sony tablets.

Via Hulu